Immersive new theater at the Warren lets you watch movies on the walls

Starting Friday, Wichitans will be able to watch movies in 270 degrees.
Regal calls it ScreenX, which is billed as the world’s first “multi-projection theater technology,” according to a news release from the Tennessee-based theater chain.
Using multiple projectors, movies are projected onto three walls of the cinema — combining three different screens into one large image.
An auditorium at the Warren West, 9150 W. 21st Street, has been equipped with the new technology, and screenings started Friday afternoon.
“Captain Marvel” is the first movie to utilize the new technology at the Warren.
Tickets to a ScreenX movie are more expensive than a normal screening (or an IMAX screening, for that matter).
An adult ticket to the ScreenX auditorium is $13.50 while child and senior tickets are $10.71.
Regal’s parent company, Cineworld Group, launched ScreenX in the U.K. last year, and Cineworld plans to introduce 100 new ScreenX theaters in the United States and Europe “in the coming years.”
The ScreenX auditorium at the Warren West is the first of its kind in Kansas, according to the release.
For showtimes, visit www.regmovies.com.
