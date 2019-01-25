What to see, do in Wichita this Final Friday (Jan. 25, 2019)

Every last Friday of the month, Wichita art galleries and other businesses stay open late for social events and open houses — one of the premiere cultural events in town.
This Friday is no exception, as most galleries are getting back into the swing of things after a lull in November and December.
Final Friday is an organic movement not formally organized by any one entity.
This month I’d recommend openings at The Kansas African-American Museum, CityArts, Mark Arts and The Workroom.
Here’s a full list of exhibitions that will be open for this week’s Final Friday:
Downtown
The Kansas African-American Museum, 601 N. Water. 6-8 p.m. Opening exhibition for “The Color Line,” featuring 30 portraits, audio and video interviews of North Wichita residents. Sponsored by Horizontes, the exhibition will also feature a selection of items used in its grain-elevator mural project.
Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas. 5:30-10 p.m. “Twelve Squared” is a small-works invitational featuring small pieces of art, as well as ceramics by Diel Gray.
Garvey Center, 250 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring art by various artists including A. Bower Studio, Drone-tography, Michella Tripoli, Iris Fletcher, Fabes Belcher and more. Music by Trinity Academy students. Enter to win a $100 gift card to Georges French Bistro at the event.
Reverie Roasters — Cafe at the Kiva, 220 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Lauren Doshier.
The Hive, 200 N. Broadway, Ste. 110. 6-8 p.m. “Entomophilia” features insect-themed art by Madison Leierer. Andrea Harris Merrigann from Perfectly Blended Bakery will provide cookies baked with cockroach flour.
Vertigo 232, 232 N. Market. 6-10 p.m. “All You Need... is Love” features love-themed artwork by a variety of local artists.
Creative Bliss Therapy, 100 E. Waterman. 6-9 p.m. A collaboration with WSU’s Center for Combating Human Trafficking, featuring artwork that reflects on the impact of human trafficking.
Old Town
CityArts, 334 N. Mead. 5-8 p.m. “Authenti-City: Wichita in Oils” is a retrospective by Bill Goffrier featuring more than 60 oil paintings of Wichita. Dale Strattman will also be exhibiting photography.
Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington. 7-10 p.m. “Art Atlas” is an invitational selected by Harvester Arts Community Fellows, featuring works by artists from across the country and Mexico.
Mud Haus, 922 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by 2Dogs Designs, Ernest Vincent Wood and Craig Campbell.
Wave, 650 E. 2nd Street. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Featuring a Final Friday afterparty, Undertow Review: It Will Drag You Under — a drag show featuring local drag queens hosted by Garcon.
The Renfro (OpenStudios), 612 E. Douglas. 5-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Casey Joy.
Third Place Brewing, 630 E. Douglas. 4-11 p.m. Featuring artwork by Aubrey Olson.
Commerce Street Art District
WSU Shiftspace, 416 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. “Future Forward: A Showcase of Emerging Artists” is a group exhibition of work by area high school students.
Vanya Designs, 520 S. Commerce. 7-9 p.m. A party to celebrate the business’ 10th anniversary.
Fisch Haus, 524 S. Commerce. 7-10 p.m. “Spiel Lounge” is the gallery’s third-annual game night, wherein Fisch Haus will be turned into a “chillout lounge” featuring board games and music by DJUJ.
Douglas Design District
The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by longtime Eagle cartoonist Richard Crowson. Live music by Craig Owens and Dale Black.
Lucky’s Everyday, 1217 E. Douglas. 6-7 p.m. “Beyond Lunacy” features artwork by Stephanie Jeanes.
Monica’s Bundt Cake, 1328 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Austin McKeown.
Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. 6-11 p.m. Featuring artwork by Ian Clark Photography and Nick Drake Design. 21+.
2nd Street Gallery & Studio, 1626 E. 2nd Street. 5-7 p.m. Featuring jewelry designer Beverly Whitman.
Moler’s Camera, 2611 E. Douglas. 6-10 p.m. Featuring artwork hung in the former Reverie Coffee Roasters space, which will be open to the public. Art by Ronald Beeton, Gerald Wiens, John Rhodes and Don Setzer.
Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. “Inside Job” features gallery artwork selected by gallery staff in five categories: traditional, contemporary, estate, print and 3D.
Prairie Vistas Gallery, 3236 E. Douglas. 7-8:30 p.m. Featuring artwork by Robin Macy and John D. Morrison. Macy will perform live between 7-8:30 p.m.
Historic Delano District
L’image, 615 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring travel photography by Jim Boots.
Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley. 6-9 p.m. “Non-Verbal” features artwork by Wichita’s Littlest Heroes.
Universities
Friends University — Riney Fine Arts Center, 2100 W. University. 5-7 p.m. “Observable Universe” features mixed-media artwork by Jordan Kirtley.
Newman University — Steckline Gallery, 3100 W. McCormick. 5-7 p.m. “Swipe Right” is a juried exhibit themed on love and connection in the 21st century.
Elsewhere in Wichita
Mark Arts, 1307 N. Rock. 6:30-8 p.m. Opening reception for “En Route,” abstract paintings by Kirsten Shannon.
Studio School, 751 George Washington Blvd., 5-10 p.m. Celebrating its one-year anniversary with resident artists, showcasing paintings, sculptures, fabrics, music, film and 3D installations.
Ecclesia Coffee Shop, 7130 W. Maple, Ste. 280. 5-10 p.m. Featuring art by employees and live music by Joseph Neville between 7-9 p.m.
Fairmount Coffee Co., 3815 E. 17th St. N. 6-8 p.m. “Printed” features printmaking and photography by Carley Sullivan.
Krystle Cole Fine Art Gallery, 4600 W. Kellogg Drive. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Featuring animal paintings by Krystle Cole.
