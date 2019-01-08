Keeper of the Plans

Keeper of the Plans

Popular local radio host’s career comes ‘to an unexpected end’

By Matt Riedl

January 08, 2019 02:08 PM

A radio microphone sits in a studio.
A radio microphone sits in a studio. Getty Images/iStockphoto
A radio microphone sits in a studio. Getty Images/iStockphoto

One of Wichita’s best-known radio voices is no longer on the air.

Cathy Carrier, who has given the weather on various local stations for more than three decades, announced on Facebook her 33-year career “came to an unexpected end” last Thursday.

Her most recent job was co-hosting Kansas Country 92.3-FM’s morning show with Trace Taul from 6 to 10 a.m. weekdays.

Carrier, whose father Cecil was one of the city’s first meteorologists, had become a familiar voice to her radio audiences over the years.

In a public Facebook post, she wrote that she’s not sure what her next venture will be, “but I’m excited to see.”

Kansas Country 92.3-FM is owned by Rockin’ M Media, which also owns local stations 92.7-FM The Blast, Flight 100.5-FM and BOB-FM 97.1.

Miranda Watkins, who hosts “Miranda After Dark” on 92.7-FM The Blast, has taken over Kansas Country’s morning show. She had previously co-hosted a morning show with Greg “The Hitman” Williams on Power 93.5-FM in Wichita.

Rockin’ M Media is based in Manhattan.

A message left with its president, Christopher Miller, was not immediately returned.

Matt Riedl

Matt Riedl covers arts and entertainment news for the Wichita Eagle and has done so since 2015. He maintains the Keeper of the Plans blog on Facebook, dedicated to keeping Wichitans abreast of all things fun.

  Comments  