Popular local radio host’s career comes ‘to an unexpected end’

One of Wichita’s best-known radio voices is no longer on the air.
Cathy Carrier, who has given the weather on various local stations for more than three decades, announced on Facebook her 33-year career “came to an unexpected end” last Thursday.
Her most recent job was co-hosting Kansas Country 92.3-FM’s morning show with Trace Taul from 6 to 10 a.m. weekdays.
Carrier, whose father Cecil was one of the city’s first meteorologists, had become a familiar voice to her radio audiences over the years.
In a public Facebook post, she wrote that she’s not sure what her next venture will be, “but I’m excited to see.”
Kansas Country 92.3-FM is owned by Rockin’ M Media, which also owns local stations 92.7-FM The Blast, Flight 100.5-FM and BOB-FM 97.1.
Miranda Watkins, who hosts “Miranda After Dark” on 92.7-FM The Blast, has taken over Kansas Country’s morning show. She had previously co-hosted a morning show with Greg “The Hitman” Williams on Power 93.5-FM in Wichita.
Rockin’ M Media is based in Manhattan.
A message left with its president, Christopher Miller, was not immediately returned.
