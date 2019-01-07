East-side go-kart track closes ‘indefinitely’

Wichita now has one less place to ride go-karts.
Xtreme Racing & Entertainment, a high-speed go-kart attraction that operated in Brittany Center at 21st and Woodlawn since 2016, has closed.
Xtreme Racing occupied the 55,000-square-foot space that once held a Hobby Lobby store.
On its website, Xtreme Racing said Brittany Center “is under new ownership and big things are in store for the center,” adding that its own business was “not a part of the new strategy.”
People with gift cards to Xtreme Racing can redeem them at Xtreme’s other location in Tulsa, Okla.
That, and Derek Sorrells posted on Facebook that people can bring Xtreme gift cards into his business, The Arcade, for two free passes there through Jan. 31.
Xtreme directed any questions to its email getxtreme@xtremewichita.com, which will be monitored until Jan. 31.
There are still a few places in Wichita where people can ride go-karts: All Star Adventures has the biggest outdoor track at 1010 N. Webb, followed by All Star Sports at 8333 W. 21st Street. The Alley, 11413 E. 13th Street, also has an indoor go-kart track.
