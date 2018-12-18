Wichita soldier comes home for surprise proposal to girlfriend — using her artwork

It was a painting that brought Rose Hill High grads Zachary Miller and Sydney O’Neal together.
And although the Army is temporarily separating them, that painting is now bringing them together in marriage.
Miller, who is currently deployed in South Korea, returned home on leave recently and surprised his girlfriend of a few years with a proposal Tuesday evening at CityArts.
They had come, ostensibly, to see the artwork.
Little did O’Neal know she would actually be seeing her own artwork on the wall, which CityArts had hung specially for the occasion — nor was she expecting the ring that now adorns her finger.
What’s the story?
Miller and O’Neal never knew each other at Rose Hill High School — though he wanted to, he said with a laugh Tuesday evening.
They both took art classes, where O’Neal had a particular talent for painting.
Miller graduated in 2013 and enlisted in the Army straight away.
But O’Neal kept painting until she graduated in 2015.
Their art teacher kept one of her paintings, a small vertical canvas depicting an owl, after she left the school.
Years ago, Miller came home on leave and, on a whim, decided to see his high-school art teacher.
The owl painting in particular caught his eye, he said, because owls are one of his favorite animals.
“I actually have a tattoo of it,” he said. “I just like the owl — they’re a little less outspoken and they just want to sit in the background. I like that personality type.”
O’Neal had signed the back of the painting, which gave Miller an opportunity to send her a Facebook message, he said.
From there, it turned into dating in real life.
And now, 2 1/2 years later, it turned into the proposal.
Miller said he had known he wanted to propose to O’Neal for the last few months, but wasn’t sure he would be home for the holidays.
He was able to fly home with financial assistance from Helping Heroes Fly, a nonprofit organization that helps pay for plane tickets for enlisted military members returning home to family.
Miller is home on leave for 25 days.
