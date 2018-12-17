Wichita’s shipping-container mall will host a pop-up party Tuesday

Wichita’s newest hip destination will get the Wichita Festivals treatment Tuesday afternoon.
Wichita Festivals, the nonprofit that puts on Riverfest and Autumn and Art, is throwing a pop-up party Tuesday afternoon at the shipping-container mall, Revolutsia, 2721 E. Central.
The free event, which runs from 4 to 6 p.m., will feature hot chocolate from Prairie Fire Coffee Roasters, s’mores by the Wagonmasters, various holiday crafts, a visit from “Admiral Claus” and Christmas karaoke.
Teri Mott, Wichita Festivals’ director of marketing and communication, said the holiday-themed party is the “part of the fulfillment” of a #BlackoutICT pledge made in October.
The movement, started by local business leaders and The Chung Report, encouraged local organizations to make a public pledge to do something good for the community.
Wichita Festivals pledged to throw two pop-up events between October and Riverfest 2019, Mott said.
“Quality of life improves when people have fun together,” she said. “We think it will be fun ... and we’re excited to kind of shine a light on Revolutsia.”
If, for some reason, you can’t spot the giant metal shipping containers from the street, just look for the festival’s trademark Windwagon — it’ll be on scene.
