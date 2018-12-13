Sedgwick County Zoo admission is half-off during this holiday deal

It’s about to get a lot cheaper to go to the zoo.
Through the end of 2018, admission to the Sedgwick County Zoo is half-price, the zoo announced Thursday.
The deal starts Dec. 14 and runs, technically, through Dec. 31.
The zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., including on Christmas Day.
Adult admission (12-61 years old) will be $7.98, and child (3-11) and senior (62+) admission will be $5.98.
On Wednesdays, when the zoo hosts its “Winter Wednesdays” promotion, admission will still be $3.
The half-price discount doesn’t apply to tickets purchased online, the zoo said in a release.
The Sedgwick County Zoo is home to 3,000 individual animals of nearly 400 species, including elephants, gorillas, orangutans, tigers and more.
For more information, visit www.scz.org or call 316-660-9453.
