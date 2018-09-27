5 must-see gallery openings this Final Friday (Sept. 28, 2018)

This time of year, to me, is always prime time for Final Friday.
Every last Friday of the month, Wichita art galleries and other businesses stay open late for social events and open houses — one of the premiere cultural events in town.
It’s an organic movement not formally organized by any one entity.
And now is the perfect time for it, when the weather is neither sweaty-hot nor freezing cold.
It’s sometimes confusing to navigate a packed listing, so here’s my suggestions — at least where I’m looking to go Friday evening:
The biggest action this month seems to be in Old Town.
- Start your night at Larkspur, for the official unveiling of the 2018-2019 Sculpture WalkAbout, wherein large-scale sculptures are installed throughout the streets of Old Town.
- While you’re in Old Town, stop by CityArts, a Final Friday early-evening staple, for what sounds to be an interesting exhibition, highlighted by local artist Dustin Parker.
- After that, I’d recommend swinging by Gallery Alley to check out paintings by Bill Goffrier. I’m a fan of Goffrier, who paints en plein aire local scenes — and he’s quite prolific at it.
- A stop in the Commerce Street Art District is always fun, as well, as both HUE Gallery of Contemporary Art and Fisch Haus’ offerings have piqued my interest.
- To end your night, depending on how far you want to drive, I’d recommend either a stop at Studio School or Old Town Square, where you can take in improvisational performance art (at the school) or fire-spinners and fire-breathers (in Old Town).
The Q Line trolley will run its Old Town and Douglas (extension) routes from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. Those routes cover a lot of Final Friday goodness, and may be found online at www.wichitatransit.org.
Use this listing to help plan your Friday evening on the town:
Commerce Street Art District
WSU Shiftspace, 416 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. “Terms” is an installation by Stephanie Lanter, in cooperation with the WSU Ceramics Guild and the Empty Bowls project.
The Fiber Studio, 418 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. Art estate exhibit and sale of works by Ginger Tarrer and Tom Siegman.
HUE Gallery of Contemporary Art, 430 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. “I Am Me and We Are Free” is an international invitational exhibition of LGBTQ art.
Vanya Designs, 520 S. Commerce. 6-9 p.m. Featuring a collaboration between Aaron Rogers with Trish Dool, as well as Hallie Linnebur and Meghan Miller.
Fisch Haus, 524 S. Commerce. 6-8 p.m. “Avian Conspiracy Theory” features artwork by Krystal Anton, Kip Haaheim, Steve Huey and Kenn Peters. Bird-themed exhibition complete with bird soundscape.
Old Town
Larkspur Bistro & Bar, 904 E. Douglas. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Unveiling of new works for the 10th annual Sculpture WalkAbout in Old Town for 2018-2019.
CityArts, 334 N. Mead. 6-8 p.m. Featuring “Mishmash” by Dustin Parker in the main gallery, “#Polaroid #Prints” by Matthew Hilyard in the Boardroom Gallery, “Quilts and More” by Theresa Harrison in the Balcony Gallery and “Layered Discoveries” by Susie Cunningham in the Main Hall Gallery.
Old Town Square, 2nd and Mead. 9-11 p.m. Fire-spinners Phlox will perform to music by DJ Karetaker.
Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington. 7-10 p.m. “One Summer” features artwork by Harvester summer interns Carter Bryant, Xuan Ha, Emiliano Molina, Melissa Saengchanh and Mary Alexis Wirths, who all worked on the Jump!Star initiative.
Mead Street Gallery, 121 N. Mead. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Jane Stalker and other gallery artists.
Mrs. O’Leary’s, 125 N. Rock Island. 6-9 p.m. “The Art of Recovery” features artwork by consumers and staff of the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas.
Peerless, 919 E. Douglas. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. “Flirt and Skrrrt” features art by Ric Dunwoody and Frenz, as well as live music by Samson and Rilez P.
Mud Haus, 922 E. Douglas. 5-8 p.m. Featuring sculptures by Craig Campbell and paintings by Ernest Vincent Wood III.
Third Place Brewing, 630 E. Douglas. 4-11 p.m. Featuring artwork by Alexa Peters and Macey Haney.
Gallery Alley, 616 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring paintings by Bill Goffrier.
The Renfro (OpenStudios), 612 E. Douglas, Ste. 101. 4-9 p.m. Participate in the Door of Dreams, the “I AM the key” project and make and take your own artwork. Also featuring art by resident artist Casey Joy, as part of the OpenStudios project.
Paradise Donuts, 612 E. Douglas. 4-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Casey Joy and Linda Kay in this newly opened donut shop.
86 Cold Press, 600 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. Featuring art by Julian Kincaid and live music by William Bloom, as well as hard ciders by Dave & Dani’s.
Downtown
Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas. 5:30-10 p.m. “Watercolors” features paintings by Tom Montgomery and ceramics by Dan Gegen.
Garvey Center (OpenStudios), 250 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Artist Robert Maxwell will offer tours of his Stix and Stone Gallery, as part of the OpenStudios project.
Urban Interiors, 509 E. Douglas. 5-9 p.m. Featuring aerial photography by Drone-tography.
Vertigo 232, 232 N. Market. 6-10 p.m. “Id..ology Presents ‘PEACE’” features artwork by Mark Walker, Greg Turner, David Christiansen, Greg Johnson, Chris Frank, Ed Langston and Tara Hufford Walker, as well as guest artists Dani Sandoval and Chuck Dooms.
Roxy’s Downtown, 412 E. Douglas. 11 p.m. “LIVE! With Kyle and Monte” is a monthly “late-night variety talk show” on Final Fridays. Tickets $15.
Douglas Design District
The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland. 6-9 p.m. Featuring art by Isaac Shue and music by Craig Owens. Also featuring the launch of the Blackout ICT movement, a collaboration between The Workroom and The Chung Report.
MakeICT, 1500 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. The MakeICT Annual Art Auction features works by MakeICT members for auction as well as direct sale.
Kerosene Skate Shop, 101 S. Pattie, Ste. 115. 6-10 p.m. Pop-up shop by local artists including Landon Barnhart, Patience Biggs, Kenzie Borland, Julian Brown, Christopher Canary, Marian Crook, Brendan Himes, Ella Lee and Andrew Thompson.
Beauties and Beasts, 136 S. Pattie. 7-9 p.m. “This is Rescue” features artwork by local fans of the animal rescue.
Monica’s Bundt Cake, 1328 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Michelle Mallow.
Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. 6-11 p.m. Featuring local artist Iris Fletcher. 21+.
TISSU Sewing Studio, 2326 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring works by fashion designer Nina Winter, as well as Don Praseuth, Jim Reece, Sharon Diehl and Elizabeth Corbett.
Rutledge Agency — Allstate, 2330 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. “Escape Through the Lens” features photography by Wallace Photography, as well as live entertainment by In Retrospect with special guest The Calm.
Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. The Wichita National 2018 Ceramics Invitational Exhibition features ceramics by various international artists. The exhibition helps sponsor the Empty Bowls project.
Historic Delano District
L’Image, 615 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. “Essence of Charcoal” features photography by Mark Alan Thimesch.
Symbolic Arts, 553 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork from local tattoo artists and Judith Eguino-Humerez.
Senior Services of Wichita, 200 S. Walnut. 6-8 p.m. “The Senior Show Off Show” features paintings, drawings, woodworking, blown glass and more from members of the Senior Centers of Wichita.
Riverside
Midwest Center for Photography, 1215 W. Franklin. 7-9 p.m. The 2018 Hot New Pics Show features photography from national and international artists.
Elsewhere in Wichita
Studio School, 751 George Washington Blvd. 6-10:30 p.m. Coalesce: A Live Collaboration of Art, Music and Dance is an open house where visual artists, musicians and dancers create work live throughout the building, culminating in an improvisational show at 9:30 p.m.
25th Street Project, 25th and Arkansas. 5-7 p.m. Featuring the dedication of “The Circle,” a new mural by Daniel Guatimea.
Beautiful Day Cafe, 2516 E. Central. 6-8 p.m. Featuring artwork by Nanetta Maria and live music from Ron Land. Vegan food available.
Krystle Cole Fine Art Gallery, 4600 W. Kellogg Drive. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Featuring animal paintings by Krystle Cole.
StepStone at Bluffview Place, 1324 S. Bluffview. 5-8 p.m. “Raising Up Survivors” features artwork by survivors of domestic violence.
Collegiate
Friends University — Riney Fine Arts Gallery, 2100 W. University. 5-7 p.m. Featuring drawings, paintings and photography by Friends University alumni.
GoCreate — WSU Experiential Engineering Building, 1845 Fairmount. 6-8 p.m. Open house featuring artwork by John Jonas, Lori Torline and Kim Swisher.
WSU — Braeburn Square, 4200 E. 21st Street. 6:30-9:30 p.m. “Sip and See” is an open house of the campus’ new Braeburn Square addition, featuring a cornhole tournament and live music by TRIBE. Food trucks will be available. Yard-sign sculptures by local artist Kanbee is also spread throughout the Innovation Campus.
Newman University – Steckline Gallery, 3100 W. McCormick. 5-7 p.m. “Deconstruction” is an interactive exhibition with photography, videos and tangible art by Melissa Livermore.
KU School of Medicine — William J. Reals Gallery, 1010 N. Kansas. 5-7 p.m. “Finding My Passion” features artwork by Adorers of the Blood of Christ sister Diane Tenbrink.
Comments