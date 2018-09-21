10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Sept. 21-23)

Newsflash: Fall officially begins Saturday.
With the passing of the autumnal equinox tomorrow, fall will have officially begun.
If Friday’s cloudy and mild weather is any indication of how this fall is going to be, count me in.
That weather should lend itself nicely to a whole host of events planned in the Wichita area this weekend.
Use this list to help plan your activities:
Three new bars opening
Fri.-Sun., various locations
This weekend is the grand opening of three new anticipated Wichita bars in the downtown area – two of which are classy, upscale places and one of which lets you throw axes while drinking. Here are the bars opening this weekend: Vorshay’s Cocktail Lounge, 417 E. Douglas, and Blade & Timber, 535W. Douglas, both open Friday; Cana Wine & Cocktails, 221 S. Broadway, opens Saturday.
Two concerts at the Orpheum
7 p.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200N. Broadway
The Orpheum has a full weekend and week of great music coming up. Catch Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Friday evening and then turn around for Johnny Rivers on Saturday.
Friday tickets $56-$96, Saturday tickets $45-$65. www.wichitaorpheum.com, 316-263-0884
Wichita Flea Market
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225W. Douglas
Vendors and shoppers who have been missing the flea market at the Kansas Coliseum now have the Wichita Flea Market in the Expo Hall at Century II. The market, its second at Century II, will feature 156 booths. There’s also a Kids Zone and an Adult Zone where grownups can put their feet up and watch football.
Admission (ages 13 and over) $3 for a single day, $5 for a weekend pass. Kids 12 and younger will be admitted free. www.wichitafleamarket.biz
‘Toytopia’ opening
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.,Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean
The latest traveling exhibition at Exploration Place is set to open Saturday morning. The exhibit, “Toytopia,” is all about toys and the science behind them. It’s an interactive show that’s bound to appeal to kids –and playful adults. Included in general admission to the museum.
$10.50 for adults 12-64, $9 for seniors 65+, $7 for youth 3-11, free for children 2 and under. www.exploration.org, 316-660-0600
2018 Wichita Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff
noon-3:30 p.m Sat., 200 block of East Douglas
The weather should be perfect for the annual Downtown Chili Cookoff, which is being held on Douglas by Century II this year. Attendees who buy $5 tasting kits can sample chili from 75 different teams. Kits will be sold starting at 11 a.m. to prevent long lines.
Mark Shelton memorial service
1-7 p.m. Sat., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
Family and friends of Mark Shelton, guitarist and frontmanof the well-known Wichita hard rock band Manilla Road, are organizing a memorial service for Shelton at the Cotillion on Saturday. Shelton died while the band was on tour in Germany in July. A service is scheduled between 1 and 4 p.m., with a reception to follow until 7 p.m. Doors open at noon.
Free.
‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ at the library
7 p.m. Sat., Advanced Learning Library, 711 E. 2nd Street
Opera Kansas is staging a production of the comedic opera, “Fantastic Mr. Fox” inside Wichita’s Advanced Learning Library as a way to showcase what all can be done in the new building. Though the Saturday evening event is a ticketed affair, there are two free matinee shows scheduled: at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
$25 general public, $18 students and seniors. www.operakansas.org
Christopher Titus at Crown Uptown
8 p.m. Sat., Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas
“Hard funny” comedian Christopher Titus is bringing his “no stone left unturned” comedy to the Crown Uptown Theatre Saturday. The comedian has had six specials air on Comedy Central in six years.
$5-45. www.crownuptown.com,316-612-7696
Open Streets ICT
noon-5 p.m. Sun., Douglas between Bluff and Glenn
The second installment of this popular event will take place this Sunday. Open Streets shuts down 4.1 miles of Douglas to vehicle traffic, closing it off for bicyclists and walkers. Along the route, there are more than 180 groups that will set up along the route to feed and entertain.
Free. www.openstreetsict.com
Avenue Art Days
noon-5 p.m. Sun., Douglas Avenue between Washington and Oliver
Creatives and art buffs rejoice — Douglas Design District’s Avenue Art Days Mural Crawl is this weekend, set to coincide with Open Streets ICT. A slate of 12 new murals is scheduled to be painted, so take the time to check out the new scenes on Sunday.
Free. www.avenueartdays.com
