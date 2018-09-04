Arena-filling violinist Lindsey Stirling coming to Wichita

Popular violinist Lindsey Stirling will perform at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena for a show on Nov. 29.
Stirling, who has amassed a huge YouTube following for her EDM-influenced violin videos, is embarking on a Christmastime tour called “The Wanderland Tour.”
Tickets range from $35-$75. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328 or in person at the Select-a-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman.
Stirling recently toured nationwide with Evanescence, and brought that tour to Kansas City’s Sprint Center.
Last year, Stirling released an album of Christmas covers, “Warmer in the Winter.”
The violinist was named YouTube’s top-earning musician by Forbes magazine in 2015, which estimated Stirling made $6 million from her YouTube videos in that year.
