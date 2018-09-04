Rain changes plans for this month’s Walnut Valley Festival

If you’re planning on camping at this weekend’s Walnut Valley Festival, you might want to check the forecast first.
The longtime bluegrass festival in Winfield announced Tuesday its “land rush,” where campers stake their campground claim for the weekend, has been postponed.
The “land rush” was originally scheduled for Thursday, but festival organizers are postponing to either Saturday or Sunday, to allow the campgrounds time to dry out from the rain.
A specific time for the land rush will be announced at noon Thursday at www.wvfest.com, on the festival’s mobile app, and on Facebook and Twitter.
In the release, festival officials said there is not a risk of flooding in the campgrounds.
“This just gives us a chance to make sure our campgrounds are accessible when we release a bunch of campers into them to set up their camps,” Walnut Valley coordinator Rick Meyer said in the email.
A soggy week appears to be in store for south-central Kansas this week, including in Winfield.
The 47th annual Walnut Valley Festival is scheduled for Sept. 12-16 in Winfield.
Full-festival tickets are still on sale for $90, though passes are also available for fewer days.
