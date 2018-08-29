What to see, do in Wichita this Final Friday (Aug. 31, 2018)

Another month has drawn to a conclusion, which means it’s time for Final Friday.
Every Final Friday, galleries and other businesses keep their doors open late, showcasing artwork in the name of a citywide gallery crawl.
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
This month, we’re reviving our Final Friday gallery listings after a few months of dropping the feature. If you’d like to see this list remain a staple in the Eagle, please email me your thoughts at mriedl@wichitaeagle.com.
In the meantime, use this guide to help plan your Friday evening on the town:
Commerce Street Art District
Dock410, 410 S. Commerce. 6-9 p.m. “Someday Famous” features mixed-media acrylic abstraction by Caitlin Rose Sader.
WSU Shiftspace, 416 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. Featuring “Nestor Sire: Bien_Comun Commons,” a project centering on the detailed observation of phenomena that emerge spontaneously in Cuba from everyday social practices.
Positive Directions, 416 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. Final Friday party with featured artist Drone-tography and live music by Lacey Cruse. A live DJ will be playing and the Xclusive Booze Truck will be outside.
The Fiber Studio, 418 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. “2 Times Many = 25 Wichita Artists” is an exhibition featuring 25 different local artists, each exhibiting two works.
HUE Gallery of Contemporary Art, 430 S. Commerce. 6-9 p.m. Featuring works by Jane Boyd, Tim Stone and Lindy Wiese.
Vanya Designs, 520 S. Commerce. 6:30-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Aaron Patton and Sean Christopher Ward. Jewelry artist Javan Andrew will also be set up.
Old Town
CityArts, 334 N. Mead. 6-8 p.m. Featuring “Pasture Survey: Kansas” by Michael Pointer, “On and Off the Wall” by Gary Lincoln, “Unfolding” by Kelly Johnson and “Domestic Morning” by Jack Wilson.
Old Town Square, 2nd and Mead. 7-8 p.m. and 9-11 p.m. Amira Dance Productions will dance in Old Town Square from 7-8 p.m., and fire-spinners Phlox will perform from 9-11 p.m.
KMUW, 121 N. Mead. 6-8 p.m. Featuring works by Charlotte Martin. Ceramic works will be available for purchase.
Mead Street Gallery, 121 N. Mead. 6-8:30 p.m. Featuring art by Rebecca C. Miller and Darren Parker.
Tobie Andrews Photography, 142 N. Mead. 6-8 p.m. Featuring photography by Kansas City-based architectural photographer Riley Barker.
The Renfro (OpenStudios), 612 E. Douglas, Ste. 101. 4-9 p.m. Featuring works by resident artist Casey Joy. Live music and community art projects will be available for people to participate in.
Mud Haus, 922 E. Douglas. 5-8 p.m. Featuring sculptures by Craig Campbell and paintings by Ernest Vincent Wood III.
Peerless, 919 E. Douglas. 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Featuring aviation photography by Ian Clark, which has been manipulated and “broken” by Nick Drake Design.
Downtown
Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas. 5:30-10 p.m. “Venetian Bazaar” features works by Joanna Ramondetta and ceramics by Eugene Stucky.
Gallery Alley, 616 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by March Birchfield and live music from John & Kayley Music.
Tessera Fine Art Gallery, 412 E. Douglas. 5-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Mary Ellen Williford.
Third Place Brewing, 630 E. Douglas. 4-11 p.m. Featuring artwork by Tabitha Webb.
Urban Interiors, 509 E. Douglas. 5-8 p.m. Featuring Meri Maple Jewelry.
The Hive, 200 N. Broadway. 7-9 p.m. “Enchanted Sacred Garden: Book One — Dragon” book release party by Angie Rooker, featuring face-painting and an open house.
Roxy’s Downtown, 412 E. Douglas. 11 p.m. “LIVE! With Kyle and Monte” is a monthly “late-night variety talk show” on Final Fridays. Tickets $15.
Douglas Design District
The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland. 6-9 p.m. Featuring art by Chad Droegemier and live music by Craig Owens.
Monica’s Bundt Cake, 1328 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Caitlyn Grant.
MakeICT, 1500 E. Douglas. 6:30-9:30 p.m. “Fiber Lishous” features works by the Wichita Handweavers, Spinners and Dyers Guild.
Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. 6-11 p.m. Featuring local artist Lizzie Di Silvestro. 21+.
Rutledge Agency — Allstate, 2330 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring Native American artwork by Taiomah Rutledge, Kneu Rutledge and Giizhig Rutledge. Live music by Ms. Lady Dee and Me and the Boyz.
TISSU Sewing Studio, 2326 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring “Bella Bonita,” an exhibition of work by fashion designer and illustrator Stella Sophia.
Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. “Unscripted in Art” features artwork by Carlos Soto.
Prairie Vistas Gallery, 3236 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. Featuring photography of the Great Plains.
Historic Delano District
L’Image, 615 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. “Shells in Waves” features poetry and photography by David Young.
Picasso’s Pizzeria, 621 W. Douglas. 5-10 p.m. Featuring artwork by Picasso’s customers who submitted drawings.
Delano Bed and Breakfast, 305 S. Elizabeth. 3-10 p.m. Open house featuring original works of art from Germany and modern art from local artists. Tea is available.
Riverside
Midwest Center for Photography, 1215 W. Franklin. 7-9 p.m. Featuring its annual Summer Print Sale, featuring various photographs for sale.
Elsewhere in Wichita
Studio School, 751 George Washington Blvd. 5-10 p.m. “Vacated” features artwork by Amanda Pfister.
Chateau Holidays Gift Shoppe, 126 S. Seneca. 6-9 p.m. “Who Let the Dogs Out” features artwork by Jana Northcutt.
Picasso’s Pizzeria, 5900 E. Central. 5-10 p.m. Featuring artwork by Picasso’s customers who submitted drawings.
Collegiate
Friends University – Riney Fine Arts Gallery, 2100 W. University. 5-7 p.m. Featuring artwork by open-air painter Matthew Miller.
Newman University – Steckline Gallery, 3100 W. McCormick. 5-7 p.m. “36days” features work by Colorado-based artist Paul Flippen.
