Final Friday is tonight, which means a good portion of Wichita’s art galleries will keep their doors open late for social events.
Final Friday is tonight, which means a good portion of Wichita’s art galleries will keep their doors open late for social events. File
Final Friday is tonight, which means a good portion of Wichita’s art galleries will keep their doors open late for social events. File
Keeper of the Plans

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

Keeper of the Plans

What to see, do in Wichita this Final Friday (Aug. 31, 2018)

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

August 29, 2018 03:10 PM

Another month has drawn to a conclusion, which means it’s time for Final Friday.

Every Final Friday, galleries and other businesses keep their doors open late, showcasing artwork in the name of a citywide gallery crawl.

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

This month, we’re reviving our Final Friday gallery listings after a few months of dropping the feature. If you’d like to see this list remain a staple in the Eagle, please email me your thoughts at mriedl@wichitaeagle.com.

A sampling of sights and sounds from Final Friday art gallery crawl on South Commerce.

By

In the meantime, use this guide to help plan your Friday evening on the town:

Commerce Street Art District

Dock410, 410 S. Commerce. 6-9 p.m. “Someday Famous” features mixed-media acrylic abstraction by Caitlin Rose Sader.

WSU Shiftspace, 416 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. Featuring “Nestor Sire: Bien_Comun Commons,” a project centering on the detailed observation of phenomena that emerge spontaneously in Cuba from everyday social practices.

Positive Directions, 416 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. Final Friday party with featured artist Drone-tography and live music by Lacey Cruse. A live DJ will be playing and the Xclusive Booze Truck will be outside.

The Fiber Studio, 418 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. “2 Times Many = 25 Wichita Artists” is an exhibition featuring 25 different local artists, each exhibiting two works.

HUE Gallery of Contemporary Art, 430 S. Commerce. 6-9 p.m. Featuring works by Jane Boyd, Tim Stone and Lindy Wiese.

Vanya Designs, 520 S. Commerce. 6:30-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Aaron Patton and Sean Christopher Ward. Jewelry artist Javan Andrew will also be set up.

Old Town

CityArts, 334 N. Mead. 6-8 p.m. Featuring “Pasture Survey: Kansas” by Michael Pointer, “On and Off the Wall” by Gary Lincoln, “Unfolding” by Kelly Johnson and “Domestic Morning” by Jack Wilson.

Old Town Square, 2nd and Mead. 7-8 p.m. and 9-11 p.m. Amira Dance Productions will dance in Old Town Square from 7-8 p.m., and fire-spinners Phlox will perform from 9-11 p.m.

KMUW, 121 N. Mead. 6-8 p.m. Featuring works by Charlotte Martin. Ceramic works will be available for purchase.

Mead Street Gallery, 121 N. Mead. 6-8:30 p.m. Featuring art by Rebecca C. Miller and Darren Parker.

Tobie Andrews Photography, 142 N. Mead. 6-8 p.m. Featuring photography by Kansas City-based architectural photographer Riley Barker.

The Renfro (OpenStudios), 612 E. Douglas, Ste. 101. 4-9 p.m. Featuring works by resident artist Casey Joy. Live music and community art projects will be available for people to participate in.

Mud Haus, 922 E. Douglas. 5-8 p.m. Featuring sculptures by Craig Campbell and paintings by Ernest Vincent Wood III.

Peerless, 919 E. Douglas. 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Featuring aviation photography by Ian Clark, which has been manipulated and “broken” by Nick Drake Design.

Downtown

Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas. 5:30-10 p.m. “Venetian Bazaar” features works by Joanna Ramondetta and ceramics by Eugene Stucky.

Gallery Alley, 616 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by March Birchfield and live music from John & Kayley Music.

Tessera Fine Art Gallery, 412 E. Douglas. 5-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Mary Ellen Williford.

Third Place Brewing, 630 E. Douglas. 4-11 p.m. Featuring artwork by Tabitha Webb.

Urban Interiors, 509 E. Douglas. 5-8 p.m. Featuring Meri Maple Jewelry.

The Hive, 200 N. Broadway. 7-9 p.m. “Enchanted Sacred Garden: Book One — Dragon” book release party by Angie Rooker, featuring face-painting and an open house.

Roxy’s Downtown, 412 E. Douglas. 11 p.m. “LIVE! With Kyle and Monte” is a monthly “late-night variety talk show” on Final Fridays. Tickets $15.

Douglas Design District

The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland. 6-9 p.m. Featuring art by Chad Droegemier and live music by Craig Owens.

Monica’s Bundt Cake, 1328 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Caitlyn Grant.

MakeICT, 1500 E. Douglas. 6:30-9:30 p.m. “Fiber Lishous” features works by the Wichita Handweavers, Spinners and Dyers Guild.

Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. 6-11 p.m. Featuring local artist Lizzie Di Silvestro. 21+.

Rutledge Agency — Allstate, 2330 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring Native American artwork by Taiomah Rutledge, Kneu Rutledge and Giizhig Rutledge. Live music by Ms. Lady Dee and Me and the Boyz.

TISSU Sewing Studio, 2326 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring “Bella Bonita,” an exhibition of work by fashion designer and illustrator Stella Sophia.

Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. “Unscripted in Art” features artwork by Carlos Soto.

Prairie Vistas Gallery, 3236 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. Featuring photography of the Great Plains.

Historic Delano District

L’Image, 615 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. “Shells in Waves” features poetry and photography by David Young.

Picasso’s Pizzeria, 621 W. Douglas. 5-10 p.m. Featuring artwork by Picasso’s customers who submitted drawings.

Delano Bed and Breakfast, 305 S. Elizabeth. 3-10 p.m. Open house featuring original works of art from Germany and modern art from local artists. Tea is available.

Riverside

Midwest Center for Photography, 1215 W. Franklin. 7-9 p.m. Featuring its annual Summer Print Sale, featuring various photographs for sale.

Elsewhere in Wichita

Studio School, 751 George Washington Blvd. 5-10 p.m. “Vacated” features artwork by Amanda Pfister.

Chateau Holidays Gift Shoppe, 126 S. Seneca. 6-9 p.m. “Who Let the Dogs Out” features artwork by Jana Northcutt.

Picasso’s Pizzeria, 5900 E. Central. 5-10 p.m. Featuring artwork by Picasso’s customers who submitted drawings.

Collegiate

Friends University – Riney Fine Arts Gallery, 2100 W. University. 5-7 p.m. Featuring artwork by open-air painter Matthew Miller.

Newman University – Steckline Gallery, 3100 W. McCormick. 5-7 p.m. “36days” features work by Colorado-based artist Paul Flippen.

  Comments  