Only 1,000 people will get this souvenir of Wichita history tonight

The scuttlebutt in Wichita over the past few months is that this will be final year of baseball in Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.
The stadium, which has provided a home for minor-league and independent baseball in downtown Wichita since 1934, may be demolished to make way for a new, upgraded baseball stadium, officials have said.
Details on that are still hazy at best, but organizations like the Wichita Wingnuts and the National Baseball Congress World Series have already made plans to be without the stadium in 2019.
Have fond memories of L-D?
Now you can commemorate the stadium — a piece of Wichita history — with a custom diorama.
The Wichita Wingnuts are sponsoring a giveaway at their game against the Gary Southshore RailCats on Tuesday evening. The first 1,000 fans through the gate for the game will receive a complimentary mini-replica of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.
The game starts at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at the stadium, 300 S. Sycamore.
Tickets range from $6 to $13 and can be purchased at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328 or in person at the stadium.
