10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Aug. 17-19)

Friday afternoon: That blissful time (at least for us) when most of that week’s deadlines have passed, and the weekend is nigh.
The weather is shaping up to be pretty nice this weekend, aside from a few thunderstorms on Sunday — though, if you’re like me, you appreciate those thunderstorms even more than clear skies.
If you’re looking for fun things to do this weekend, look no further. I’ve compiled a list of 10 things to do in Wichita this weekend.
Use this to help plan your weekend:
‘The Lion in Winter’ at Signature Theatre
8 p.m. Fri., Sat., 7 p.m. Sun., Wichita Scottish Rite, 332 E. 1st Street
Looking to see some theatre this weekend in Wichita? Try the Scottish Rite Signature Theatre’s production of “The Lion in Winter,” which stars Deb Campbell and Mike Roark as its two leads. The comedic drama tells the story of the royal Plantagenet family and their competing ambitions to inherit a kingdom.
$10-$18. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328
Mulvane Old Settlers Days
Events begin at 9 p.m. Fri., and continue through the weekend, Downtown Mulvane
Mulvane Old Settlers, a Mulvane tradition for 145 years, is this weekend. The weekend-long features road races, a rodeo, a carnival, arts and crafts, a talent show, turtle races and more. The parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday. The carnival will be operating from noon to midnight on both Friday and Saturday.
Admission is free, but some events cost. www.officialmulvaneoldsettlers.com, 316-259-8814
Chris D’Elia at Orpheum
8 p.m. Fri., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
Comedian Chris D’Elia is coming to the Orpheum this Friday. The stand-up comic and actor — who cites Bryan Callen, Eddie Murphy and Jim Carrey as some of his biggest influences — is known for playing Alex Miller on the NBC sitcom Whitney, and has had comedy specials featured on Comedy Central.
$25-75. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328
Save the Bees Day at Old Town Farmers’ Market
7 a.m.-noon Sat., Old Town Farmer’s Market, 1st and Mosley
Celebrate the first-ever Save the Bees Day in Wichita with Beesponsible at the Old Town Farmers’ Market. There will be family-friendly activities, giveaways and information about how you can help save bees. The first 25 customers at the Beesponsible booth will receive a free T-shirt with purchase.
Free admission, but bring money for food.
Iron ChileHead Competition
noon-4 p.m. Sat., Johnson’s Garden Center, 2707 W. 13th Street
The Iron ChileHead Competition returns for its sixth annual installment this Saturday, an event that typically draws large crowds. It’s an event that features beer samples from many of Wichita’s craft breweries, music, and green-chile spiked food from local food trucks. Admission includes a wristband, commemorative tasting glass and an Iron ChileHead sticker.
$25. www.johnsonsgarden.com/chilefest, 316-942-1443
Sugarland at Intrust Bank Arena
7 p.m. Sat., Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
Country music duo Sugarland is returning to Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday. The band, known for hits like “Stuck Like Glue,” is comprised of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush. The city has temporarily renamed streets around Intrust Bank Arena in anticipation of the show (hello Stuck Like Glue Lane!). Tickets are still available at all price levels.
$31.50-$101. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328
Jay Leno at Kansas Star
7:30 p.m. Sat., Kansas Star Arena, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane
Jay Leno, star of The Tonight Show for two decades, is coming to the Kansas Star Arena. The comedian is known for riffing on American culture and politics, current events and a number of other topics.
Tickets starting at $25. www.kansasstarcasino.com, 800-745-3000
One Night with Elvis at Crown Uptown
7 p.m. Sat., Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas
The King’s back. Dale Kenny, who has been ranked as the fourth-best Elvis impersonator in the world, never set out to be an Elvis impersonator, but the shoe — and wide-legged trousers — fit. Catch him at the Crown Uptown Theatre Saturday.
$25-35. www.crownuptown.com, 316-612-7696
Wichita Stamp Club Show
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Cessna Activity Center, 2744 George Washington Blvd.
The Wichita Stamp Club Show is this weekend. The event, sponsored by the Wichita Stamp Club, will feature 30 stamp and coin dealers along with stamp exhibits and a number of other activities. The Stamp Club’s Youth Booth will offer activities and prizes.
Free.
National Aviation Day at the Kansas Aviation Museum
noon-5 p.m. Sun., Kansas Aviation Museum, 3350 George Washington Blvd.
Sunday is National Aviation Day, and to celebrate, the Kansas Aviation Museum is offering free admission all day. The museum also will offer membership and venue rental specials, and plans to have their 727 and KC-135 planes open for touring.
Free. www.kansasaviationmuseum.org, 316-683-9242
Bark in the Park: Dogs allowed at Wichita Wingnuts
1:05 p.m. Sun., Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, 300 S. Sycamore
Normally Fido can’t come along to the baseball stadium, but your dog can this Sunday. The Wichita Wingnuts are hosting “Bark in the Park” this Sunday, wherein dogs may be brought into the stadium (provided they are up-to-date on vaccinations and their owners sign a waiver). The Wingnuts are playing the Chicago Dogs (a great name, coincidentally).
$6-$13. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328
Contributing: Andrew Linnabary of the Eagle
