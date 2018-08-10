Did rap star Nicki Minaj just diss Wichita on her new album?

Nicki Minaj surprised her fans on Friday when she released her new album, “Queen,” a week earlier than expected.
The rap star’s Wichita fans were perhaps even more surprised to find a reference to Wichita on the 19-track album.
But as is often the case with these things, it’s not a good reference to the town.
Here are the lyrics to the third verse of her track, “Chun Swae (ft. Swae Lee)“:
“Every time I score, she gon’ hear them swishes, ah”
“Tell that b**** I’m in the lead, she still play for Wichita.”
After an intense few minutes of newsroom debate, we’re still a little unclear on what she means.
We’re pretty sure it’s a slight on Wichita, but we can’t be totally sure — because Wichita, as most know, has actually developed a reputation for being pretty good at basketball lately.
Did she just need the name of a town that rhymed with “swishes, ah,” the sounds that end the previous bar?
Here are some other towns she could have inserted that aren’t quite as known for their basketball prowess (despite being slant rhymes):
- Chickasaw
- Tonkawa
- Ocala
Should we be flattered that the rap star actually thought of Wichita when penning the lyrics to her new song?
She’s never toured here, though she has been to Kansas City’s Sprint Center.
Another celebrity, pro wrestler Ric Flair, felt the need to diss Wichita (and Hutchinson, too) in his ESPN “30 for 30” documentary last year.
We’ll let you decide.
