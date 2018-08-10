10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Aug. 10-12)

It’s back-to-school season, people.
Or, for those without kids of school age, it’s just another weekend in mid-August.
Are you looking for what to do in Wichita this weekend?
Use this timely list to help plan your fun:
Final KEYN Summer Concert: Lucky People
Food trucks open 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m. Fri., Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main
Friday marks the final concert of the summer for the annual KEYN Summer Concert Series, which will end with a show by Lucky People. The high-energy cover band plays everything from dance to rock, from the ’80s to now. The event will also feature food trucks and a booze truck on site.
Free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Championship weekend of the NBC World Series
7 p.m. Fri., Sat., Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, 300 S. Sycamore
Even if you’ve missed all of the National Baseball Congress action up until now, you still have a chance to check out championship weekend. See college-aged baseball players on summer teams compete for a championship.
$10-$12. www.nbcbaseball.com
‘My Big Rad 80s Wedding’ at Mosley Street
7:50 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley
Looking for a hilarious night out with friends in Old Town? Look no further than Mosley Street Melodrama for this original musical revue. Get out the Aqua-Net for a gnarly, tubular time where it’s undoubtedly a nice day for a white wedding. Dinner is served from 6:15-7:30 p.m.
$30 for adults, $26 for seniors 60+ and youth 12 and under. www.mosleystreet.com, 316-263-0222.
2018 Water Ski National Championships
Fri.-Sat., competition begins daily at 8 a.m., Mystic Lakes Ski Club, Tyler and 53rd Street North, Maize
World-record holding water skiers are coming to Maize this weekend for the Water Ski National Championships. Maize’s Mystic Lakes Ski Club, a housing development with a water ski course, is hosting the national event. See skiers compete in the slalom, jumps and tricks. It’s free to the public and will mark the first time in history the state of Kansas has hosted the Water Ski National Championships.
Free. www.usawaterski.org
Whiskey Myers at The Cotillion
8 p.m. Fri., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
Whiskey Myers is a Texas Southern rock group inspired by the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd and other Southern rock legends, and it shows in the band’s gritty, workmanlike sound, which will be on display Friday at The Cotillion.
$18. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201.
Music Theatre Wichita’s ‘The Little Mermaid’
8 p.m. Fri., Sat., 2 and 7 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
In need of a Disney fix this weekend? Check out Music Theatre Wichita’s production of “The Little Mermaid,” which opened on Wednesday. This family-friendly musical is based on the popular animated film by the same name. Want to read the Eagle review before committing? Check it out here.
$32-$69. www.mtwichita.org, 316-265-3107
Museum of World Treasures customer appreciation day
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Museum of World Treasures, 835 E. First Street
If you’ve ever wanted to explore the strange and fascinating artifacts at the Museum of World Treasures, now’s your chance to do it on the cheap. The museum is hosting its customer appreciation day, with a $5 admission fee. See the shrunken heads, Egyptian artifacts and more, in addition to a variety of activities and games.
$5. www.worldtreasures.org, 316-263-1311
Saturday market at The Workroom
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland
The Workroom’s Second Saturday market is back this weekend and will include artists displaying and selling their work, live music and food trucks.
Free. Questions? Call 316-295-4520.
World Class Revolution Wrestling at The Cotillion
7 p.m. Sat., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
Looking to get a pro-wrestling fix this weekend? The action comes this weekend when World Class Revolution Wrestling is at The Cotillion. Pro wrestlers will battle at the event. The show, perhaps fittingly, is called The Wizard of World Class.
$10-60. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
Kansas Jewish Federation presents ‘Big Sonia’
2-4:30 p.m. Sun., Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.
The 23rd season of the Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation’s Summer Film Series continues with “Big Sonia,” which tells the story of 91-year-old Sonia Warshawski – a great-grandmother, Kansas City businesswoman and Holocaust survivor who runs a tailor shop she’s owned for more than 30 years. When she’s served an eviction notice, Sonia is prompted to revisit her harrowing past as a refugee and witness to genocide. The screening will be in the Howard E. Wooden Lecture Hall at the Wichita Art Museum.
Free. www.wichitaartmuseum.org, 316-268-4921
Contributing: Andrew Linnabary of the Eagle
Comments