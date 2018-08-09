Tour my home: Life’s a breeze at this countryside chateau near Goddard

Down a long, winding drive near Tanganyika Wildlife Park, you’ll find Niki Weippert’s home.
After about a minute of rolling along the wild prairiegrass-lined drive, the nearly 9,000-square-foot chateau comes into view.
Though it was built about 20 years ago, there are details inside the home that are much older.
The beams in the living room? From an abandoned factory in Kansas City.
The wrought iron in the grand staircase? From the old Augusta High School.
All of the brick came from a school in Kansas City, and all of the stone came from a since-demolished mansion in St. Joseph, Mo.
Pocket doors in the house were reclaimed from a demolished Catholic church, and other interior doors in the building were remnants from a renovation of the Hilton President in Kansas City.
Even the terra cotta in the garden comes from a mansion in St. Joseph, Mo.
“It’s a unique house, and I think it takes a unique person to appreciate it,” Weippert said. “Those things meant something to us, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll mean much to anybody else. You never know.”
It also features a basement theater room, the walls of which were painted by Wichita artist Steve Murillo.
A detached artist studio/guest house in the garden is more than 900-square feet, and also features reclaimed materials.
This home was cobbled together by builder Tom Compton and Jim Lytton, who procured all of the pieces.
It has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms.
When she and her husband first moved to Goddard, it was not nearly as developed as it is now.
“There was an elk farm right to the east of here,” Weippert said.
Her property, in all, sits on roughly 80 acres of land, and includes a 3-acre private lake – where the Weipperts have hosted the occasional wedding for family friends, she said.
Want to see it for yourself? Go on a virtual tour of the Weipperts’ Goddard chateau at www.kansas.com/video.
Every month, the Eagle will publish a video tour of one of the Wichita area’s most unique homes.
We’re calling the series “My Home.”
Do you know of someone who has a home so cool it’s worth celebrating? Email me at mriedl@wichitaeagle.com or call me at 316-268-6660 with your nominations.
Comments