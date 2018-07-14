Looking for a weekend getaway? Try any of these vacation homes in Kansas

Picture a Friday afternoon at the office.
You’re ready to get out of this town and relax for the weekend — maybe you think of doing a trip to Kansas City or Oklahoma City.
Turns out you don’t have to leave Kansas to kick back and relax.
In the spirit of summer wanderlust, we’ve combed through Airbnb, the popular online vacation rental site, to find 10 highly rated Airbnb destinations in the state of Kansas.
A couple of these getaways are right here in Wichita, if you’re looking for a stay-cation.
All of the booking information for these homes is available at www.airbnb.com, or by clicking the links provided in this story online.
Check these places out if you’re looking for cheap fun this summer, organized by how much it’ll cost per night. Make it a trip with friends and cut your costs even more:
Historic limestone cabin near Ellsworth, $70
Drive from Wichita: 1 hour, 45 minutes
1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bathroom
If you’re heading up to the Salina area, consider staying a night at this limestone cabin in the country, by Ellsworth. The cabin is entirely private, near a farmhouse where the host lives. The cabin features a lofted sleeping area with queen-sized bed, as well as a small kitchenette and shower area. Take in the scenery and relax in solitude.
Sleeps 2.
Private room at Good Karma Micro-Dairy, $79
Drive from Wichita: 2 hours, 30 minutes
1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bathroom
Stay for a night at this upstart dairy farm near Russell. There are chickens, dairy goats, Jersey cows, horses and farm dogs on the property, as well other wildlife. Pick up some farm-fresh eggs, jellies, jams and milk during your stay for a truly local breakfast.
Sleeps 2.
The Chicken House in Yoder, $85
Drive from Wichita: 40 minutes
studio, 1 bed, 1 bathroom
The couple who owns this place converted their 1940s-era chicken house into a no-frills guest house for Airbnb travelers. As such, it’s a room of tiny home-size proportions: 300 square feet. The space does come with a TV, WiFi and a kitchenette. Plus, you’re in close proximity to Carriage Crossing, horse and buggy rides, and all of the other staples of this predominantly Amish town near Hutchinson.
Sleeps 3.
Treehouse retreat near Leavenworth, $99
Drive from Wichita: 3 hours
2 bedrooms, 2 beds, 1 bathroom
Make your childhood dreams of sleeping in a treehouse come true at this home. Guests stay in a private suite on the property, and have access to 34 acres of property, with over a mile of walking trails, as well as a koi/goldfish pond. Reviewers rave about how peaceful the stay is. There are other private suites on the property, though, so you won’t be totally alone.
Sleeps 4.
Buffalo Spirit cabin at Lake Wabaunsee, $120
Drive from Wichita: 2 hours
3 bedrooms, 4 beds, 2 bathrooms
This is a “newer rustic-chic” cabin in the heart of the Flint Hills, overlooking Lake Wabaunsee. It features a large front porch and two private balconies. It also has a private dock stocked with a paddle board, paddle boat and kayaks — so no need to bring your own lake equipment. Fishing and a fire pit are also available.
Sleeps 8.
The Garden Carriage House in Overland Park, $150
Drive from Wichita: 2 hours, 45 minutes
1 bedroom, 2 beds, 1 bathroom
For those looking for an Instagram-perfect weekend getaway, this is it. This carriage house is situated on 10 acres in Overland Park, adjacent to gardens designed by a Kansas City photographer and designer. It’s next to a prairie reclamation project, featuring forests and a peaceful pond.
Sleeps 4.
Luxury house with outdoor sauna in Overland Park, $189
Drive from Wichita: 2 hours, 45 minutes
3 bedrooms, 7 beds, 3 bathrooms
Most Airbnb listings go out of their way to discourage parties. Not here. This newly renovated home in Overland Park boasts of its large “saloon” area with a “huge bar,” for parties or other events. There is also a shed structure in the backyard that’s equipped with a full-service sauna to relax (and possibly recover) after a night of excitement.
Sleeps 12.
Lakefront lodge with private dock near Cedar Vale, $333
Drive from Wichita: 1 hour, 30 minutes
4 bedrooms, 8 beds, 3 bathrooms
This lodge is located on a 12-acre private lake, stocked with bass, crappie, bluegill and catfish. There is a paddle boat provided for guests to get out on the lake. Surrounding the lodge is 278 acres of forestry and pasture — on which have been seen deer, turkey, quail, raccoons, armadillos, possums, coyotes, bobcats and other animals.
Sleeps 10.
3-Bedroom Apartment at The Flats 324, $125
3 bedrooms, 3 beds, 2 bathrooms
Want to experience what it’s like to live downtown, but don’t want to give up your house? Try spending a night at The Flats 324, 324 N. Emporia, which rents out a 3-bedroom furnished apartment by the night. The unit is rather large, at about 2,000 square feet. There is even an on-site cafe that serves free coffee, tea, and a complimentary continental breakfast starting at 6 a.m. every morning.
Sleeps 6.
Lakeside castle home in north Wichita, $249
3 bedrooms, 3 beds, 4 1/2 bathrooms
This house has it all: a custom stone pool and “cave,” a 12-seat home theater, massage room and more. The place is around the 53rd and Meridian area, surrounded by a 100-acre lake. It has a bar, a pool table, all-marble bathroom and an outdoor basketball court.
Sleeps 6.
