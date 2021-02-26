Golden Globe Awards, pandemic edition: What we know so far and predictions.

“Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand, is one of the major contenders heading into the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Courtesy

Hollywood’s glitzy, boozy party known as the Golden Globe Awards won’t let a little thing like a pandemic stop it.

The 78th annual Golden Globes will air at 7 p.m. central time Sunday, Feb. 28, on NBC. The show will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. The preshow will stream live from the Golden Globes’ Twitter account and at GoldenGlobes.com starting at 5:30 p.m. central Feb. 28.

Details keep shifting (as they do during an apocalypse), but here’s what we do know: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be back as co-hosts for the fourth time, but they won’t actually be in the same room. Or even on the same coast. Fey will broadcast from the Rainbow Room at the top of Rockefeller Center in New York City, while Poehler will be at the usual Golden Globes location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Nominees will “attend” via remote connections wherever possible around the world, according to goldderby.com. And People magazine reports that a limited number of frontline and essential workers will be invited to attend this year’s awards, with strict COVID restrictions in place. Also, in recognition of the Globes’ partnership with Feeding America, a select number of food bank workers will also be invited to attend.

As voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes split movies into drama and comedy/musical categories. The winners here could add some heat to their Oscar campaigns (or not, the Globes can be fickle). (Note: The Globes also honor TV programs, but I’ll just concentrate on the movies.)

Here are my predictions:

Best Motion Picture - Drama “The Father,” “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Probably will and should win: “Nomadland.” It’s been an awards season darling, especially among critics. And since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of critics, it should do well here, too. Although the association does like to award splashy titles, so don’t count out “Ma Rainey.”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Hamilton,” “Music,” “Palm Springs,” “The Prom”

Will probably win: The juggernaut that is Disney’s Broadway smash “Hamilton” seems like a no-brainer.

Should win: The absolutely hilarious, daring “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Very nice!

Best Director for a Motion Picture Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman;” David Fincher, “Mank;” Regina King, “One Night in Miami;” Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7;” Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland.”

Will probably and should win: Zhao. Her documentary-like style might take some getting used to, but she’s the easy choice here, even among such vets as Fincher and Sorkin, since she’s swept most of the major directing prizes this season. Note: For the time ever, three women are directing nominees, with Zhao joined by Fennell and King. (Progress, yo.)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom;” Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday;” Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman;” Frances McDormand, “Nomadland;” Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman.”

Will probably win: Davis, for her performance as legendary blues singer Ma Rainey.

Should win: Mulligan, for her role as a woman who seeks vengeance against those who crossed her path. Hell hath no fury, indeed.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal;” Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom;” Anthony Hopkins, “The Father;” Gary Oldman, “Mank;” Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian.”

Will probably win: Boseman, a posthumous win for his performance as a hot-heated trumpeter seems like a no-brainer.

Should win: Ahmed, who showed surprising depth as a heavy metal drummer going deaf.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm;” Kate Hudson, “Music;” Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit;” Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot;” Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma.”

Will probably win: Taylor-Joy, for her breezy turn as the classic matchmaker.

Should win: Bakalova, for her hilarious and largely unscripted performance as Borat’s confused daughter.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm;” James Corden, “The Prom;” Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton;” Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield;” Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs.”

Will probably win: Miranda, not awarding him would seem like a slap in the face.

Should win: Baron Cohen, whose politically incorrect Kazakhstan journalist was even more hilarious (and clueless) the second time around.

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7;” Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah;” Jared Leto, “The Little Things;” Bill Murray, “On the Rocks;” Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami.”

Will probably and should win: Kaluuya, whose performance as Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton is red-hot.

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy;” Olivia Colman, “The Father;” Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian;” Amanda Seyfried, “Mank;” Helena Zengel, “News of the World.”

Will probably win: Zengel. The 12-year-old is earning raves for her performance as a young girl who vows to return to her biological family after she was raised by the Kiowa tribe for most of her life. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association likes to be edgy with its supporting actress picks, and I think she’ll be their new find.

Should win: Close. It’s another weird showdown between her and Colman, and even though Close’s performance edges near caricature, I have a soft spot for her after she lost the Oscar to Colman a couple of years ago.