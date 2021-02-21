Lessons in gratitude and hope while dealing with COVID

We’ve heard many times, “Tough times are learning experiences.” Well ain’t that the truth, Skippy.

My husband and I have had COVID. I got over it in about a week. He was hospitalized for nine days. And yes, it’s been a learning experience.

For one thing we are well aware that while it has not been a fun few weeks, many people have it far worse. We learned to be grateful for every step of progress in getting well.

When our friend Ted was in the hospital in the ICU with COVID, of course we worried about him. But also I kept thinking how awful it would be to have a loved one that ill and not be allowed in to visit.

My husband was in a room on one of the COVID floors at Via Christi St. Francis. I learned firsthand how frustrating it was not be allowed to see him. I understood why, but that didn’t help. He coughed if he talked on the phone so I relied on phone calls to his nurses and the doctor to get information.

I learned that even when they were working long shifts and had to feel overwhelmed at times, they still took time to talk to me or call me back.

While he was hospitalized I learned our house is too big for one person.

I learned it’s easy to stand at the sink to eat when no one else is home.

I learned, and was kind of amazed, at the many daily rituals, routines and habits we have. And how much I missed them.

Finally after nine days he got to come home, and that’s when the real learning began.

Oxygen is in a category all its own. You learn quickly when you know it’s essential.

And a memory I will have forever: Me trying to shave my husband without cutting his throat. I thought, “shoot, how hard can it be? I’ve shaved my legs for decades.” Ha!

I learned several things about shaving a man’s face. The corners of the mouth are hard to get to, and even on the smooth parts you have to go up, down and sideways. I learned that 12 days growth of whiskers is like mowing a lawn with a paring knife.

I learned how wonderful, caring and generous our family and friends are.

I learned to appreciate nurses and doctors more than ever.

And I’ve learned it’s going to take a lot of patience, something I’m not big on, to get us back to our easy routines and enjoying life fully.

But it will happen. One thing for sure, I’ve learned we have to have hope.