Sheinelle Jones, co-host of the Today show on NBC, is a big cheerleader for Wichita

Sheinelle Jones, who grew up in Wichita, is now a host for the third hour of NBC’s “Today” show. Mary Ellen Matthews

Because I usually see her five days a week, I felt like I was talking to a friend when I did a phone interview with Sheinelle Jones. The native Wichitan and 1996 graduate of Heights High School is a co-host of 3rd Hour Today on NBC.

One of the many reasons I like this woman is she is as big a cheerleader for Wichita, America as I am. When I asked her what she missed about her hometown she said, “Oh, so many things and people. I miss my family, of course, but I miss Sonic, Taco Tico and Cinnamon’s Deli! And I miss barbecue,” she said.

“And I miss my mom’s and grandma’s cooking. And I loved the dinners we had at church. Here they don’t do that,” she said.

Sheinelle says COVID has taken some enjoyment out of her job even though they’re back in the studio.

“It’s so much fun when there is a crowd on the plaza, 30 Rockefeller Plaza. We’d shake hands with people from all over, shoot selfies, hold babies. We miss that.”

She was in South Carolina with her family when the show was being done remotely, but they live in New York and are back there now.

She says the hardest part of doing the show remotely was the technical part of it.

“Was the Wi-Fi going to go down, would I freeze and the screen turn gray? I ended up using my cell phone and a light ring,” she said.

But the silver lining of being in South Carolina and having a completely different schedule was the opportunity to be with her husband and three children.

“When you do a morning show you don’t get to see the kids in the morning. I had down time after the show was over and we could all eat together.”

When I asked if she missed her hair and makeup people she explained she did her own hair and makeup in Tulsa and Philly where she worked earlier in her career so she had had some experience.

“I just went to Walgreen’s and CVS and bought what I needed,” she said.

And that’s what it seems she does at every turn. She does what is needed whether it’s a story to report or taking care of her voice by having vocal cord surgery a few months ago.

Regardless of what’s going on, her family comes first.

“I make it a priority to be as present as I can be with my kids.”

She chuckles when she tells me the story of when she would load up the twins who were two years old at the time and her five-year old to go for a walk.

“Can you imagine a triple stroller on a New York sidewalk? Two babysitters quit!”

Due to COVID she hasn’t been able to come back to Wichita since she was here for the birthday celebration for her grandfather, Dr. Val Brown. “Right after that COVID changed everything,” she said

Her mom is Sheila Kinnard, who taught drama at Mayberry Middle School. She has appeared in many local productions, including Music Theatre Wichita. I asked Sheinelle if she had her mom’s wonderful singing voice. “NO! When she conducted the church choir she asked me to sing low,” Sheinelle said.

She might sing low, but she talks loud and clear when she tells young people to follow their dreams. As a teenager she remembers being struck by what television and radio host Larry King said. “God has bigger dreams for you than you can dream yourself.”

“I remember I ran to the computer, typed it and printed it out and put it in my travel jewelry box. I really believed that was true. And I still do.”

Sheinelle said she never questioned her goal of working in broadcast journalism.

“There I was learning to use a teleprompter at USD 259. I wanted to work with Cindy Klose, Roger Cornish and Susan Peters. That’s all I wanted,” she said.

Now living a life that she says is full of blessings she just wants to come back home for a visit. “As soon as COVID is over I’ll be on the first plane,” she said.