For Covid positive, hibernation sounds so much better than isolation

Bonnie Bing Wichita Eagle

It’s best to be a positive person. It’s always nice to hear someone described as being positive.

But wait, not always. When I saw the text that said “POSITIVE,” it meant I have the dreaded COVID virus.

When I couldn’t taste or smell my morning coffee I realized I’d better get tested. Here I thought I was dealing with just my annual sinus infection, but noooo.

Now I know how a prisoner feels when he or she is thrown into solitary. In this case it’s called “isolation.” Which put my husband in quarantine. As I write this, he has gone to get tested.

The good news is I’m not nearly as sick as my brother or certainly my sister-in-law who had to be hospitalized, but this headache is enough for me.

My sweet friends and family are dropping off what I’m sure is delicious food, but I can’t taste it. I feel like a bear in hibernation. All I want to do is eat and sleep.

The “C” in Covid must stand for “confusing” because this virus is tricky to say the least. There are so many symptoms it’s ridiculous. No wonder it takes a special test to know if you have it or not.

And about that test. The first one I had was negative, but once I couldn’t taste or smell I knew I’d better have another one. Who knew a person could insert a stick with a cotton swab on it up your nose and make it feel like it went clear to your brain without it hurting.

Speaking from experience here because I’ve been tested three times. The first time I got tested the results wouldn’t be back for a few days. I got impatient and went for a rapid test. It was negative, but then I went again for a rapid test, and it was positive. Emily Blew at Professional Pharmacy and I are now on a first name basis.

Considering how ill some people have been with this virus and the heartbreaking number of deaths, I’m counting myself lucky. So far.

If in doubt, get tested. If your result is negative, the peace of mind is worth it. If you’re positive, join me in hibernation. That sounds so much better than isolation, don’t you think?