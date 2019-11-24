Mister Rogers taught kids about acceptance, truthfulness, kindness and love 

Bonnie Bing Wichita Eagle

Watching a commercial for the movie “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” I thought of Elizabeth, a five-year-old who is now grown up and married.

Who knows why I remember this, but I dropped by my friend’s home and her daughter was as close to the television as her mother would allow. She was watching “Mister Rogers Neighborhood.” Elizabeth gave me a little wave, but never took her eyes off the screen. When Mister Rogers was saying goodbye at the end of the show, Elizabeth waved at him and looked sad that the show was over.

My friend rolled her eyes and mouthed “She LOVES him.” Well of course she loved him, what’s not to love about Mister Rogers?

And Tom Hanks, my favorite actor, plays the beloved icon, Fred Rogers, in the movie. What a perfect choice for the role. Of course I could watch Tom Hanks read the phone book, so for more reasons than one I’m going to the movie first chance I get. He may not be movie star handsome but he still melts my butter.

Tom (sounds like we’re friends doesn’t it) was interviewed by Samuel R. Murrian for “Parade” magazine. Asked what the most difficult thing about playing Mister Rogers was the actor said “being able to find the quiet spaces inside spaces that had to be filled.”

People who make movies say it’s hectic and Mister Rogers was anything but hectic. I didn’t watch his TV show, except that one day with Elizabeth, but I do remember how calm the real Mister Rogers was. His gentle manner and ever present optimism made it easy to see why kids wanted to be his neighbor.

Kids tuned in to see their favorite “neighbor” for 31 seasons. The man was a hit. He received and answered between 50 and 100 pieces of mail a day.

But I wonder if kids today with all their gadgets and screens and realistic animation would like the gentle man who wore tennis shoes and zippered sweaters. Without preaching, Mister Rogers taught kids about acceptance, truthfulness, kindness, how to get through tough times in your life and the importance of loving yourself and others. And he did it without a single explosion or super- duper special effect.

Tom Hanks said in the interview that he watched many hours of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” to prepare for the role. Also he talked to people who had worked with Fred Rogers.

The movie is based on a real life experience that Fred Rogers had with a reporter. Now that would be a fun assignment. But since Mister Rogers passed away in 2003 I’m out of luck.

But I would settle for an interview with Tom Hanks.