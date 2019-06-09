Miss Wichita winner Annika Wooton crowned Miss Kansas 2019

Annika Wooten, Miss Wichita, was crowned Miss Kansas 2019. Instagram

The woman who was named Miss Wichita has now been crowned as Miss Kansas 2019.

Annika Wooton was crowned Saturday after a pageant.

“After 7 years working towards the dream of becoming Miss Kansas, I woke up this morning to the start of a new adventure,” Wooton wrote in an Instagram post on the official Miss Kansas account. “I am humbled by all of the comments and support the past 24 hours - it’s been a whirlwind! I cannot wait to get to work and represent Kansas this year Next stop: @missamerica”

Wooton was previously named Miss Wichita, according to the Miss Kansas website. She is a University of Kansas graduate originally from Overland Park. The daughter of Cathryn Huff and Evan Wooton, Wooten sang for her talent and her social impact statement was “The Artist’s Fingerprint: The Transformative Power of the Arts.”

Miss Kansas is associated with the Miss America pageant.