Best selling books in Wichita for the week ending Oct. 31

Watermark Books & Cafe

Bestsellers

1. “She Come By It Natural” by Sarah Smarsh

2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney

3. “Swamp Thing: Twin Branches” by Maggie Stiefvater

4. “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents” by Pete Souza

5. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham

New and notable

“The Best of Me” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown and Company, $30) Full of joy, generosity, and the incisive humor that has led David Sedaris to be revered as one of the funniest men alive, “The Best of Me” spans a career spent watching and learning and laughing—quite often at himself.

“The Grinny Granny Donkey” by Craig Smith, illustrated by Katz Cowley (Scholastic, $7.99) From the internationally bestselling creators of “The Wonky Donkey” comes a third member of the family. This time, readers will meet Dinky Donkey’s grandma: a grinny granky plunky-plinky swanky clinky-clanky zonky dunky-drinky clunky donkey!

Eighth Day Books

Bestsellers

1. “The Romanov Royal Martyrs: What Silence Could Not Conceal” by Monastery of the Forerunner

2. “Live Not by Lies: A Manual for Christian Dissidents” by Rod Dreher

3. “Searching for and Maintaining Peace: A Small Treatise on Peace of Heart” by Jacques Philippe

4. “Big Book of Stars and Planets” by Emily Bone

5 “Abraham Lincoln” by Ingri and Edgar D’Aulaire

New and notable

“The Tell-Tale Heart: The Life and Works of Edgar Allan Poe” by Julian Symons (Sutherland House, $26.95). A highly-regarded mystery and crime writer in his own right, Symons is in a unique position to understand Poe’s work. He paints Poe as his contemporaries saw him: a man whose life was filled with tragedy and who struggled to make a living through his writing, finally to emerge as a definitive voice in murder-and-madness fiction and the inventor of the detective story.

“The Satin Slipper” by Paul Claudel (Cluny Media, $26.95). A drama set in the Spanish empire at the turn of the sixteenth century and permeated with an undertone of Catholic doctrine and devotion. Colossal in scope, the play centers on the love between the passionate Rodrigo and the self-sacrificing Prouheze, wife to Rodrigo’s rapacious rival. Around his two primary subjects, Claudel weaves an intricate tapestry of politics, metaphysics, and lyricism.

National best-sellers

Fiction

1. “A Time for Mercy” John Grisham

2. “The Return” Nicholas Sparks

3. “The Evening and the Morning” Ken Follett

4. “The Book of Two Ways” Jodi Picoult

5. “The Searcher” by Tana French”

Nonfiction

1. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey

2. “A Republic Under Assault” by Tom Fitton

3. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten

4. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle

5. “Hallmark Channel: Countdown to Christmas” by Caroline McKenzie