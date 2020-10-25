Book notes

Watermark Books & Cafe

Bestsellers

1. “She Come By It Natural” by Sarah Smarsh

2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham

3. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

4. “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi

5. “Fart Quest” by Aaron Reynolds

New and notable

“Ex Libris: 100+ Books to Read and Reread” by Michiko Kakutani (Clarkson Potter, $25) From legendary former New York Times critic and bestselling author Michiko Kakutani comes 100 personal, thought-provoking essays of the life-changing books she wouldn’t want you to miss— beautifully illustrated throughout.

“The Deep End: Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books, $14.99) In this newest book in the series, Greg Heffley and his family hit the road for a cross-country camping trip, ready for the adventure of a lifetime. But things take an unexpected turn, and when the skies open up and the water starts to rise, the Heffleys wonder if they can save their vacation — or if they’re already in too deep.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Eighth Day Books

Bestsellers

1. “The Romanov Royal Martyrs: What Silence Could Not Conceal” by Monastery of the Forerunner

2. “Live Not by Lies: A Manual for Christian Dissidents” by Rod Dreher

3. “Jack: A Novel” by Marilynne Robinson

4. “The Wild Orchid: A Novel” by Sigrid Undset

5 “Beauty Looks After Herself” by Eric Gill

New and notable

“Setting the Waves on Fire: Poems” by Arlice Davenport (Meadowlark Press, $15.00). Until his retirement, longtime editor of the Book Page for the Wichita Eagle, Arlice Davenport has been immersed in poetry for decades. He offers the first collection of his own poems, which Robert Dean calls “poetry of intellectual breadth built on a foundation of honest emotional depth.”

“The Wild Orchid: A Novel” by Sigrid Undset (Cluny Media, $22.95). The first volume of Nobel Prize-winning Undset’s Winding Road cycle, is the story of Paul Selmer. Amidst the prosaic trappings of his work and play, the pursuit of a mistress and then a marriage, and with the threat of a world war looming over Norway, Paul yearns for a deeper, more abiding meaning and order for his hopes and loves.

National best-sellers

Fiction

1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham

2. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks

3. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett

4. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult

5. “The Searcher” by Tana French

Nonfiction

1. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten

2. “This Just Speaks to Me: Words to Live By Every Day” by Hoda Kotb

3. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home” by Steve and Kathy Doocy

4. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson

5. “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation” by Candace Owens

Publishers Weekly





