Book Notes

Watermark Books & Cafe

Bestsellers

1. “Love and Death Among the Cheetahs” by Rhys Bowen

2. “The Most Fun We Ever Had” by Claire Lombardo

3. “Kochland” by Christopher Leonard

4. “Wicked Wichita” by Joe Stumpe

5. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey

New and notable

“The Reckless Oath We Made” by Bryn Greenwood (G. P. Putnam’s Sons, $26) - A provocative love story between a tough Kansas woman on a path to redemption and the unlikeliest of champions, from Kansas native and the New York Times bestselling author of “All the Ugly and Wonderful Things”.

“Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix, $12.99) - In the most recent installment of the New York Times-bestselling series, Dog Man finds himself the target of an all-new supervillain and his sidekick, Petey, must face his past to understand the difference between being good and doing good.

Eighth Day Books

Bestsellers

1. “The Pastor in a Secular Age” by Andrew Root

2. “Nihilism: The Root of the Revolution of the Modern Age” by Seraphim Rose

3. “Hymns on Paradise” by St. Ephrem the Syrian

4. “An Illustrated Book of Bad Arguments” by Ali Almossawi

5 “Anaphora: New Poems” by Scott Cairns

New and notable

“A Long Obedience in the Same Direction: Discipleship in an Instant Society” by Eugene Peterson (InterVarsity Press, $24.00). With his prophetic and pastoral wisdom, Peterson shows how the psalms teach us to grow in worship, service, joy, work, happiness, humility, community, and blessing. This new edition includes a preface taken from Leif Peterson’s eulogy at his father’s memorial service.

“Wonderful Adventures of Mrs Seacole in Many Lands” by Mary Seacole (Penguin, $17.00). Written in 1857, this book is the autobiography of a Jamaican woman whose fame rivaled Florence Nightingale’s during the Crimean War. Seacole traveled widely before arriving in London, where her offer to volunteer as a nurse in the war was met with racism and refusal.

National best-sellers

Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

2. “The Inn” by Patterson/Fox

3. “The Bitterroots” by C.J. Box

4. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci

5. “Outfox” by Sandra Brown

Nonfiction

1. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi

2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama

3. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown

4. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst

5. “Ball of Collusion” by Andrew C. McCarthy