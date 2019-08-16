Books Best selling books in Wichita, week of August 11

“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens TNS

Watermark Books & Cafe

Bestsellers

1. “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren

2. “Hollow Kingdom” by Kira Jane Buxton

3. “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware

4. “Her Royal Spyness” by Rhys Bowen

5. “Long After Lauds” by Jeanine Hathaway

6. “Kochland” by Christopher Leonard

7. “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller

8. “Chances Are...” by Richard Russo

9. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers

10. “Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead

New and notable

“My Grandma and Me” by Mina Javaherbin (Candlewick, $16.99) - Illustrated by Lawrence, KS native Lindsey Yankey, this beautiful ode to family celebrates small moments of love that become lifelong memories.

“Kochland” by Christopher Leonard (Simon & Schuster, $35) - “Kochland” uses the account of the biggest private company in the world to tell the story of modern corporate America.

Eighth Day Books

Bestsellers

1. “The Mystical Marriage: Spiritual Life According to St. Maximos the Confessor” by Aimilianos of Simonopetra

2. “The World of Silence” by Max Picard

3. “Death Comes for the Archbishop” by Willa Cather

4. “8 Wonders of Kansas Guidebook” by Marci Penner

5 “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison

New and notable

“The Cedar Choppers: Life on the Edge of Nothing” by Ken Roberts (Texas A&M Press, $19.95). The Texas Hill Country assemblage of clans of Appalachian whites settledin the mountain juniper country west of Austin during the nineteenth century. Roberts offers a portrait of a group of marginalized, hyper-independent, combative people, who lived “on the edge of nothing.”

“Reader, Come Home” by Maryanne Wolf (Harper, $24.99). Wolf blends historical, literary, and scientific facts to illuminate complex ideas that culminate in a proposal for a biliterate reading brain. She offers a roadmap that provides a cautionary but hopeful perspective on the impact of technology on our brains and what this could mean for our future.

National best-sellers

Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

2. “The Inn” by Patterson/Fox

3. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci

4. “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware

5. “Outfox” by Sandra Brown

Nonfiction

1. “Tiny but Mighty” by Hannah Shaw

2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama

3. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown

4. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin

5. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo