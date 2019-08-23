Award-winning Kansan children’s author, illustrator visits Wichita Saturday

“My Grandma and Me” illustrator Lindsey Yankey will visit Watermark Books and Cafe for a special storytime 10:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Courtesy of Lindsey Yankey

Multi-generational Wichita families are invited to a “Special Storytime” with a Kansan award-winning author and illustrator on Sat. Aug. 24.

Watermark Books and Cafe’s weekly children’s storytime will have a special guest, Lindsey Yankey, an award-winning author, illustrator and artist from Lawrence.

Yankey will read from her latest illustrated book, “My Grandma and Me,” penned by Mina Javaherbin.

“(It’s) an ode to the relationship of a grandmother and a grandchild,” Yankey said. “It’s just so beautiful and so touching.”

The reading begins at 10:30 a.m. Yankey said the reading is best suited for ages 4-8, and welcomes multi-generational families, especially grandparents, due to the story’s subject.

Yankey said she hopes families will experience “a warm, fuzzy feeling” at the reading.

Yankey also will share her illustrations from other books and discuss her artistic process. She describes her artistic style as “timelessness.” She often uses tea-stained paper and muted background tones with multi-dimensional layers to make her art “feel like it’s in it’s own world,” she said.

Following the reading, the children will have a chance to create their own art.

“I’m really excited to see what people think — see what the kids think of it,” Yankey said.

Yankey has been illustrating children’s books since 2012, and has written and illustrated two of her own, “Bluebird” (2014) and “Sun and Moon” (2015), both of which received the Kansas Notable Book award in 2015 and 2016, according to her website.

Yankey will have copies of “Grandma and Me,” “Bluebird” and “Sun and Moon,” and will sign copies at the event.

Yankey’s books and illustrations are available for sale on her website, as well as her art in the form of onesies, greeting cards and prints.

“Grandma and Me”

What: special storytime with Lindsey Yankey

When: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 24

Where: Inglenook at Watermark Books and Cafe, 4701 E. Douglas Ave.

How much: The event is free and open to the public.