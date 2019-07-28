Books Best selling books, week of July 21

Watermark Books & Cafe

Bestsellers

1. “Shamed” by Linda Castillo

2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead

3. “Overstory” by Richard Powers

4. “Heartland” by Sarah Smarsh

5. “Remembering Emmett Till” by Dave Tell

New and notable

“Keeping Lucy” by T. Greenwood (St. Martin’s Press, $27.99) - The powerful, emotional story of the lengths a mother will go to protect her daughter was partially inspired by the real-life case of the Belchertown State School in Massachusetts. Greenwood will be at Watermark at 4 p.m. Aug. 17.

“You’ve Been Volunteered” by Laurie Gelman (Henry Holt and Co, $26) - Kansas City author Gelman returns with a sequel to her best-selling “Class Mom” in which brash, lovable Jen Dixon is back with a new class and her work cut out for her.

Eighth Day Books

Bestsellers

1. “The Hanging God: Poems” by James Matthew Wilson

2. “The Vision of the Soul: Truth, Beauty and Goodness in the Western Tradition” by James Matthew Wilson

3. “The Abolition of Man: How Education Develops Man’s Sense of Morality” by C.S. Lewis

4. “The Emperor’s Handbook: A New Translation of the Meditations of Marcus Aurelius” trans. by David Hicks

5 “As Far as I Can Tell: Poems” by Joshua Sturgill

New and notable

“Balm in Gilead: A Theological Dialogue” with Marilynne Robinson ed. by Timothy Larsen (IVP Academic, $28.00). Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Marilynne Robinson’s writing offers probing meditations on the Christian faith. This volume brings together the thoughts of leading theologians, historians, literary scholars, and church leaders who engaged in theological dialogue with Robinson’s work.

“Dignity: Seeking Respect in Back Row America” by Chris Arnade (Sentinel, $30.00). After abandoning his Wall Street career, Arnade documented poverty and addiction in the Bronx. He began interviewing, photographing, and becoming close friends with homeless addicts, and spent hours in drug dens and McDonald’s. Then he started driving across America to see how the rest of the country compared. He found the same types of stories everywhere, across race, ethnicity, religion, and geography.

National best-sellers

Fiction

1. “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

3. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead

4. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts

5. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber

Nonfiction

1. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin

2. “American Carnage” by Tim Alberta

3. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough

4. “Justice on Trial” by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino

5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama