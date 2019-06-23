Books Book Notes

Watermark Books & Cafe

Bestsellers

1. "Llama Destroys the World" by Jonathan Stutzman

2. "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous" by Ocean Vuong

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

3. "Darius the Great is Not Okay" by Adib Khorram

4. "Seafire" by Natalie C. Parker

5. "Overstory" by Richard Powers“Dear Ally, How Do You Write a Book?” by Ally Carter

New and notable

“Vintage 1954" by Antoine Laurain (Gallic Books, $14.95) - From the author of the popular "The President's Hat" and "The Red Notebook", a group of Parisian neighbors and one tourist are transported back in time after drinking a bottle of vintage Beaujolais together.

"The Travelers" by Regina Porter (Hogarth, $27) - A sweeping and devastating debut novel following two American families, one white and one black, from the 1950s through Obama's first year as president.

Eighth Day Books

Bestsellers

1. “The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-Of-Age Crisis--And How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance” by Ben Sasse

2. “Them: Why We Hate Each Other – And How to Heal” by Ben Sasse

3. “Five Cities that Ruled the World: How Jerusalem, Athens, Rome, London, and New York Shaped Global History” by Douglas Wilson

4. “Restoring Beauty: The Good, the True, and the Beautiful in the Writings of C.S. Lewis” by Louis Markos

5 “Kansas Guidebook 2 for Explorers” by Marci Penner

New and notable

“My Father Left Me Ireland” by Michael Brendan Dougherty (Sentinel, $24.00). The child of an Irish man and an Irish-American woman who split up before he was born, Michael Brendan Dougherty grew up with an acute sense of absence. Years later, he decided to reconnect with the man who had left him behind.

“A Primer for Poets and Readers of Poetry” by Gregory Orr (W.W. Norton, $15.95). Gregory Orr guides the young poet toward a deeper understanding of how poetry can function in his or her life, while also introducing the art in an exciting new way.

National best-sellers

Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

2. “Unsolved” by Patterson/Ellis.

3. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert

4. “Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact” by Mike Maden

5. “Mrs. Everything” by Jennifer Winer

Nonfiction

1. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin

2. “Songs of America” by Meacham/McGraw

3. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough

4. “Howard Stern Comes Again” by Howard Stern

5. “How to Skimm Your Life” by The Skimm