Book Notes

Watermark Books & Cafe
Best-sellers
1. “Big Foot and Little Foot” by Ellen Potter
2. “Cemetery Road” by Greg Iles
#ReadLocal
3. “Beautiful Bad” by Annie Ward
4. “Wolf Pack” by C. J. Box
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
New and notable
“Girl Mogul” by Tiffany Pham (Imprint, $19.99) - Tiffany Pham, CEO and founder of Mogul, using stories from her life and from other successful women, shows teen girls there are no limits to what they can do. Pham will be at Watermark at 6 p.m. April 4.
“The Path Made Clear” by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron Books, $27.99) In her latest book, Oprah shares what she sees as a guide for activating your deepest vision of yourself, offering the framework for creating not just a life of success, but one of significance.
Eighth Day Books
Best-sellers
1. “Kansas Guidebook 2 for Explorers” by Marci Penner
2. “The New Media Epidemic: The Undermining of Society, Family and Our Own Soul” by Jean-Claude Larchet
3. “The Power of the Name: The Jesus Prayer in Orthodox Spirituality” by Kallistos Ware
4. “Reaching Out: The Three Movements of the Spiritual Life” by Henri Nouwen
5 “Augustus Caesar’s World” by Genevieve Foster
New and notable
“The Club: Johnson, Boswell, and the Friends Who Shaped an Age” by Leo Damrosch (Yale, $30.00). In 1763, the painter Joshua Reynolds proposed to his friend Samuel Johnson that they invite a few friends to join them every Friday at the Turk's Head Tavern in London to dine, drink, and talk until midnight. Eventually the group came to include Edmund Burke, Adam Smith, Edward Gibbon, and James Boswell. Damrosch brings alive an eccentric cast of characters and conjures up the exciting, and often brutal world of late eighteenth-century Britain.
National best-sellers
Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens
2. “Run Away” by Harlan Coben
3. “Celtic Empire” by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler
4. “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box
5. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel
Nonfiction
1. “The Right Side of History” by Ben Shapiro
2. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollios
3. “Eat to Beat Disease” by William W. Li
4. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
5. “The Longevity Paradox” by Steven R. Gundry
Publishers Weekly
