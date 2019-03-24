Book Notes

Watermark Books & Cafe
Best-sellers
1. "Wolf Pack" by C.J. Box
2. "Cemetery Road" by Greg Iles
3. "The Book of Delights" by Ross Gay
4. "The River" by Peter Heller
5. "Little Faith" by Nickolas Butler
New and notable
"Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison (Algonquin, $15.95) - Bestselling author Jonathan Evison's shamelessly funny and surprisingly tender story of a young Mexican-American man on a quest to make his American dream come true. Evison will be at Watermark on March 26.
"First: Sandra Day O'Connor" by Evan Thomas (Random House, $32) - Based on exclusive interviews and access to her Supreme Court archives, this is the authoritative biography of America’s first female Justice.
Eighth Day Books
Best-sellers
1. “Kansas Guidebook 2 for Explorers” by Marci Penner
2. “The Restoration of Christian Culture” by John Senior
3. “Becoming Human: Meditations on Christian Anthropology in Word and Image” by John Behr
4. “We Shall See Him As He Is” by Elder Sophrony of Essex
5 “The Shadow of Sirius: Poems” by W.S. Merwin
New and notable
“Art & Scholasticism” by Jacques Maritain (Cluny Media, $19.95). Maritain provides a strong dissenting perspective on the lazy, self-flattering artistic assumptions of the past two centuries, proposing an aesthetic based on the scholastic philosophy of Thomas Aquinas.
“Storm of Steel” by Ernst Junger (Penguin Classics, $17.00). A memoir of astonishing power and savagery, “Storm of Steel” illuminates not only the horrors but also the fascination of total war, seen through the eyes of an ordinary German soldier.
National best-sellers
Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box
3. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel
4. “The Persian Gamble” by Joel C. Rosenberg
5. “Cemetery Road” by Greg Iles
Nonfiction
1. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis
2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
3. “The Case for Trump” by Victor Davis Hanson
4. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst
5. “Mostly Sunny” by Janice Dean
Publishers Weekly
