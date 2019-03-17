Book Notes

Watermark Books & Cafe
Best-sellers
1. “Sissy” by Jacob Tobia
2. “Cemetery Road” by Greg Iles
3. “Ben Braver and the Incredible Exploding Kid” by Marcus Emerson
4. “The River” by Peter Heller
5. “I Was Anastasia” by Ariel Lawhon
New and notable
“Cemetery Road” by Greg Iles (William Morrow, $28.99) - The New York Times bestselling author of the Natchez Burning trilogy returns with an electrifying tale of friendship, betrayal, and shattering secrets that threaten to destroy a small Mississippi town. Iles will be at Abode Venue March 18 for a ticketed event.
“The Trial of Lizzie Borden” by Cara Robertson (Simon & Schuster, $28) - In this new account of the trial of Lizzie Borden, Robertson explores all sides of the sensationalized story, using transcripts of the legal proceedings, contemporary newspaper accounts, unpublished local accounts, and recently unearthed letters from Lizzie Borden herself.
Eighth Day Books
Best-sellers
1. “Classical Me, Classical Thee: Squander Not Thine Education” by Elissa Bjeletich
2. “On the Shoulders of Hobbits: The Road to Virtue with Tolkien and Lewis” by Louis Markos
3. “The World of Silence” by Max Picard
4. “Abraham Lincoln” by Ingri and Edgar D’Aulaire
5 “Gregory of Nyssa: The Life of Moses” trans. by Abraham Malherbe
New and notable
“The 21: A Journey into the Land of Coptic Martyrs” by Martin Mosebach (Plough, $26.00). In a carefully choreographed propaganda video released in February 2015, ISIS militants beheaded twenty-one orange-clad Christian men on a Libyan beach. Mosebach traveled to the Egyptian village of El-Aour to meet their families and better understand the faith and culture that shaped their conviction.
“Folks, This Ain’t Normal: A Farmer’s Advice for Happier Hens, Healthier People, and a Better World” by Joel Salatin (Center Street, $16.00). From farmer Salatin’s point of view, life in the 21st century “just ain’t normal.” He discusses how far removed we are from the sustainable joy that comes from living close to the land and the people we love. Salatin shares practical and philosophical ideas for changing our lives.
National best-sellers
Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel
3. “Cemetery Road” by Gerg Iles
4. “The Chef” by Patterson/DiLallo
5. “The Malta Exchange” by Steve Berry
Nonfiction
1. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis
2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
3. “The Case for Trump” by Victor Davis Hanson
4. “Outer Order, Inner Calm” by Gretchen Rubin
5. “Brain Body Diet” by Sara Gottfried
Publishers Weekly
