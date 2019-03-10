Book Notes

Watermark Books & Cafe
Best-sellers
1. “Winterhouse” by Ben Guterson
2. “People Like You” by Margaret Malone
#ReadLocal
3. “Kansas Farmers” by Larry Schwarm
4. “The Memory of a Lemon” by Judith Fertig
5. “I Was Anastasia” by Ariel Lawhon
New and notable
“Sissy” by Jacob Tobia (G. P. Putnam’s Sons, $26) - From Tobia’s Methodist childhood and the halls of Duke University to the portrait-laden parlors of the White House, “Sissy” takes readers on an odyssey they won’t soon forget. Tobia will be at Watermark Sunday, March 10.
“Wolf Pack” by C. J. Box (G. P. Putnam’s Sons, $27) - Teaming up with a female game warden (based on a real person) to confront assassins, Joe Pickett finds himself in the most dangerous predicament he’s ever faced. Box will be at Watermark March 14.
Eighth Day Books
Best-sellers
1. “Tending the Garden of Our Hearts: Daily Lenten Meditations for Families” by Elissa Bjeletich
2. “Can You See Anything Now? A Novel” by Katherine James
3. “What the Sky Lacks: Poems” by Thom Caraway
4. “Becoming Human: Meditations on Christian Anthropology in Word and Image” by John Behr
5 “Laurus: A Novel” by Eugene Vodolazkin
New and notable
“The World-Ending Fire: The Essential Wendell Berry” ed. by Paul Kingsnorth (Counterpoint, $26.99). The writings are the product of a life spent farming the fields of rural Kentucky with mules and horses, and of the intimate knowledge of the land cultivated. These essays celebrate our cultural heritage, our history, and our home.
“The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers” by Maxwell King (Abrams, $30.00). Rogers (1928-2003) was an influential figure in television and in the lives of tens of millions of children. As the creator and star of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (and a Presbyterian minister), he was a champion of compassion and kindness.
National best-sellers
Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “The Chef” by Patterson/DiLallo
3. “The Border” by Don Winslow
4. “Never Tell” by Lisa Gardner
5. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
Nonfiction
1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
2. “The Threat” by Andrew G. McCabe
3. “Grateful American” by Gary Sinise
4. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst
5. “Spearhead” by Adam Makos
