Best selling books in Wichita week of Feb. 24

Watermark Books & Cafe
Best-sellers
1. “Ten Rules of the Birthday Wish” by Beth Ferry and Tom Lichtenheld
2. “Lost Children Archive” by Valeria Luiselli
#ReadLocal
3. “The Serial Killer’s Daughter” by Kerri Rawson
4. “Finding Dorothy” by Elizabeth Letts
5. “Wicked Wichita” by Joe Stumpe
New and notable
“I Married Adventure: The Lives of Martin and Osa Johnson” by Osa Johnson (Kodansha, $21.95) - This classic, bestselling memoir tells of the often heart-stopping adventures of early 20th-century explorers and photographers Osa and Martin Johnson - now in a new edition featuring additional photos and personal letters from the Johnsons to friends and family.
“Little Faith” by Nickolas Butler (Ecco, $26.99) - A Wisconsin family grapples with the power and limitations of faith when one of their own falls under the influence of a radical church. Butler will be at Watermark March 7.
Eighth Day Books
Best-sellers
1. “The Murderess: A Social Tale” by Alexandros Papadiamandis
2. “Rethinking School: Taking Charge of Your Child’s Education” by Susan Wise Bauer
3. “The World of Silence” by Max Picard
4. “War, Progress, and the End of History” by Vladimir Solovyov
5. “Why We Make Things and Why it Matters: The Education of a Craftsman” by Peter Korn
New and notable
“Shrinks: The Untold Story of Psychiatry” by Jeffrey A. Lieberman (Little, Brown $28.00). Traces the field from its birth as a mystic pseudo-science through its adolescence as a cult of "shrinks" to its late blooming maturity – beginning after World War II – as a science-driven profession that saves lives.
“The Path of Christianity: The First Thousand Years” by John McGuckin (Intervarsity $69.95). The Path of Christianity is divided into two parts of twelve chapters each. Part One treats the first millennium of Christianity in linear sequence, from the second to the eleventh centuries. Part Two examines key themes and ideas. McGuckin gives the reader a sense of the real condition of early Christian life.
National best-sellers
Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens
2. “Connections in Death” by J.D. Robb
3. “Black Leopard, Red Wolf” by Marlon James
4. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham
5. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
Nonfiction
1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
2. “Grateful American” by Gary Sinise and Marcus Brotherton
3. “Educated” by Tara Westover
4. “Dreyer’s English” by Benjamin Dreyer
5. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst
Publishers Weekly
