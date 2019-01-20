Book Notes

Watermark Books & Cafe
Best-sellers
1. “Heartland” by Sarah Smarsh
2. “Thursday Afternoon Cooking Club” by Sondra Langel and Larry Schwarm
3. “Wichita Rock & Roll: 1950-1980 by the Wichita Rock & Roll Museum
4. “Wonky Donkey” by Craig Smith
5. “The Chisholm Trail” by James Sherow
New and notable
“Inheritance” by Dani Shapiro (Knopf, $24.95) - A memoir about the staggering family secret uncovered by a genealogy test, which explores the ethical questions surrounding fertility treatments and DNA testing, and an inquiry of paternity, identity, and love.
“The Current” by Tim Johnston (Algonquin, $27.95) - The author of “Descent”, returns with a tour de force about the indelible impact of a crime on the lives of innocent people. Johnston will be at Watermark on Wednesday, February 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Eighth Day Books
Best-sellers
1. “Clinging: The Experience of Prayer” by Emilie Griffin
2. “For the Life of the World” by Alexander Schmemann
3. “The Murderess: A Social Tale” by Alexandros Papadiamandis
4. “Faith, Hope, Love” by Josef Pieper
5 “Against Perfection: Ethics in the Age of Genetic Engineering” by Michael Sandel
New and notable
“Maker of Patterns: An Autobiography Through Letters” by Freeman Dyson (Liveright, $27.95). Written between 1940 and the early 1980s, these letters form an historic account of modern science and its greatest players, including J. Robert Oppenheimer, Richard Feynman, and Stephen Hawking. Whether reflecting on the horrors of World War II, the moral dilemmas of nuclear development, or the challenges of the space program, Dyson offers a firsthand account of one of the greatest periods of scientific discovery of our modern age.
National best-sellers
Fiction
1. “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens
3. “The New Iberia Blues” by James Lee Burke
4. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham
5. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin
Nonfiction
1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
2. “Everyday Millionaires” by Chris Hogan
3. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis
4. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst
5. “Educated” by Tara Westover
Publishers Weekly
