Book Notes

Best-sellers
1. “Sweep” by Jonathan Auxier
2. “Heartland” by Sarah Smarsh
3. “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” by Hank Green
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
5. “Prairie Fires” by Caroline Fraser
1. New and notable
“What’s Right With Kansas” by Ed O’Malley (Kansas Leadership Center, $14.95)- The CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center and author of “Your LeadershipEdge” tells the real-life stories of Kansans who demonstrate principlestaught at the Kansas Leadership Center that anyone can use to make progresson what we care most about in our communities. O’Malley will be at Watermark on Oct. 9.
“November Road” by Lou Berney (William Morrow, $26.99) - Set against Kennedy’s assassination, a poignant crime novel that centers on a desperate cat-and-mouse chase across 1960s America from the multiple award-winning author of “The Long and Faraway Gone”.
Best-sellers
1. “The World of Silence” by Max Picard
2. “Discerning the Mystery: An Essay on the Nature of Theology” by Andrew Louth
3. “God’s Gamble: The Gravitational Power of Crucified Love” by Gil Baillie
4. “Orthodoxy: The Cosmos Transfigured” by Paul Evdokimov
5 “In Tune with the World: A Theory of Festivity” by Josef Pieper
New and notable
“He Held Radical Light: The Art of Faith, the Faith of Art” by Christian Wiman (Farrer, Straus and Giroux, $23.00). What is it we want when we can’t stop wanting? And how do we make that hunger productive and vital rather than corrosive and destructive? These are the questions that animate Christian Wiman as he explores the relationships between art and faith, death and fame, heaven and oblivion.
“Caedmon Poetry Collection: A Century of Poets Reading Their Work (CD)” (HarperAudio, $14.99). An audio anthology of some of the twentieth century’s greatest poems, read by the poets who wrote them. Featuring rare recordings of William Butler Yeats reading “The Song of the Old Mother” and “The Lake Isle of Innisfree,” e.e. cummings reciting “darling! because my blood can sing,” and more than two dozen classics, including W.H. Auden, Pablo Neruda, Dylan Thomas, and many others.
National best-sellers
Fiction
1. “Vince Flynn: Red War” by Kyle Mills
2. “Juror #3” by Patterson/Allen
3. “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” by Hank Green
4. “Lethal White” by Robert Galbraith
5. “Transcription” by Kate Atkinson
Nonfiction
1. “Fear” by Bob Woodward
2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis
3. “Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon
4. “Cravings: Hungry for More” by Chrissy Teigen
5. “In Pieces” by Sally Field
