Grab your calendar, readers: Some big-name authors are headed to Kansas

Get ready, Kansas readers: This fall will be a great season for meeting big-name authors and getting books signed.
Several best-selling writers — including some who have never visited Kansas — will appear in Wichita or nearby cities in coming months to promote their books. Here is a rundown of some upcoming events:
- Day of Authors, Oct. 6, Wichita State University Hughes Metroplex: The first Day of Authors, a fundraiser for the Assistance League of Wichita, will feature six authors sharing stories, answering questions and autographing books. The event includes breakfast, lunch, keynote speakers and break-out sessions with Sarah Smarsh (“Heartland”), Caroline Fraser (“Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder”), Lou Berney (“November Road”), Peter Geye (“Wintering”), Jenna Blum (“The Lost Family”) and Delia Owens (“Where the Crawdads Sing”). Cost is $90. For more information or to register, go to https://conta.cc/2NyncCI.
- Caroline Fraser, Oct. 6, Watermark Books & Cafe: Fraser, whose “Prairie Fires” won the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award, will appear at Watermark Books, 4701 E. Douglas, for a free event at 4 p.m. Oct. 6.
- Elin Hilderbrand, Oct. 18, Watermark: Hilderbrand, author of several best-selling romance novels, will be at Watermark at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 to promote her newest book, “Winter in Paradise.”
- Jeannette Walls, Oct. 22, El Dorado: Walls, the author of the best-selling memoir, “The Glass Castle,” which was adapted into a major motion picture, will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Hubbard Welcome Center at Butler Community College’s El Dorado campus. The event, part of the Harold Smith Cultural Series, is free and open to the public.
- B.A. Shapiro, Oct. 24, Ulrich Museum of Art: Shapiro, author of best-selling historical art thrillers “The Art Forger” and “The Muralist,” will be at WSU’s Ulrich Museum of Art at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 to celebrate her third novel, “The Collector’s Apprentice.”
- Michael Connelly, Nov. 4, Abode Venue: Connelly is the author of 31 books and the executive producer of “Bosch,” an Amazon Prime series based on his Harry Bosch novels. His books have sold more than 74 million copies worldwide and consistently are listed among the most checked-out books at the Wichita Public Library. He’ll be at Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas, at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Tickets are $35 and include a copy of his new book, “Dark Sacred Night.”
- Leif Enger, Nov. 12, Watermark: Enger, author of the award-winning, best-selling “Peace Like a River,” will appear at Watermark at 6 p.m. Nov. 12. His newest novel, “Virgil Wander,” is his first book in a decade.
- Liane Moriarty, Nov. 13, Abode Venue: Moriarty, the best-selling author behind “Big Little Lies,” which became a critically acclaimed HBO miniseries, will appear at Abode Venue at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 to promote her new book, “Nine Perfect Strangers.” Tickets are $33 and include a copy of the book, which is due to be released Nov. 6. They are on sale at Watermark Books or online at www.watermarkbooks.com. Companion tickets may be purchased for an additional $5.
- Emily St. John Mandel, Nov. 15, Friends University: The author of “Station Eleven,” this year’s Wichita Big Read selection, will sit down with KMUW’s Beth Golay to discuss the book, writing, and the importance of art and culture. The free event is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Alumni Hall in the Davis Administration Building at Friends University, 2100 W. McCormick. For more information, visit bigreadwichita.org.
- Neil Gaiman, Nov. 19, Lawrence: Gaiman, author of “American Gods,” “Coraline,” “The Graveyard Book” and numerous other works, will appear at the Lied Center at the University of Kansas at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Free tickets will be available through the Lied Center box office — in person only, limit two per person — starting Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.
