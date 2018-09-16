Book Notes

Watermark Books & Cafe
Best-sellers
1. “Cutting Songs of the Butcher Son” by Michael Cissell
2. “The Constitution of the United States”
3. “It Happened In Kansas” by Sarah Smarsh
4. “Dog Man: Lord of the Flies” by Dav Pilkey
5. “A Place for Us” by Fatima Farheen Mirza
New and notable
“Heartland” by Sarah Smarsh (Scribner, $26) - Through Smarsh’s experiences growing up as the daughter of a teenage mother and raised predominantly by her grandmother on a farm thirty miles west of Wichita, readers are given a unique and essential look into the lives of poor and working class Americans living in the heartland. Smarsh will be at Abode Venue at 6 p.m. Sept. 18.
“Accessory to War” by Neil deGrasse Tyson and Avis Lang ($30, W. W. Norton) - Ranging from the invention of the telescope to information satellites that travel at more than 5,000 MPH, Tyson shows how scientific discoveries and ideas have inadvertently fed military intelligence.
Eighth Day Books
Best-sellers
1. “The Philokalia: The Complete Text, Volume 3” compiled by St. Nikodimos the Athonite
2. “A Greek Quintet: Poems by Cavafy, Sikelianos, Seferis, Elytis And Gatsos” trans. by Philip Sherrard
3. “Astonishments: Selected Poems” by Anna Kamienska
4. “The Holy Trinity: In the Beginning There Was Love” by Dumitru Stanloae
5 “Lebanese Blonde: A Novel” by Joseph Geha
New and notable
“The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google” by Scott Galloway (Penguin, $17.00). Business professor Scott Galloway asks fundamental questions about The Four. How did they infiltrate our lives so completely that they’re almost impossible to avoid? Why does the stock market forgive them for sins that would destroy other firms? Can anyone challenge them?
“Suicide of the West: How the Rebirth of Tribalism, Populism, Nationalism, and Identity Politics Is Destroying American Democracy” by Jonah Goldberg (Crown, $28.00). As authoritarianism, tribalism, identity politics, nationalism, and cults of personality are rotting our democracy from within, Goldberg exposes the West’s suicidal tendencies on both sides of the ideological aisle. For the West to survive, we must renew our sense of gratitude for what our civilization has given us and rediscover the ideals.
National best-sellers
Fiction
1. “Leverage in Death” by J.D. Robb
2. “In His Father’s Footsteps” by Danielle Steel
3. “Texas Ranger” by Patterson/Bourelle
4. “The President Is Missing” by Clinton/Patterson
5. “Dark Sentinel” by Christine Feehan
Nonfiction
1. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis
2. “21 Lessons for the 21st Century” by Yuval Noah Harari
3. “The Russia Hoax” by Gregg Jarrett
4. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines
5. “The Restless Wave” by McCain/Salter
Publishers Weekly
