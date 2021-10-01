Arts & Culture

‘Astronaut’ exhibit launches at Exploration Place

By Amy Geiszler-Jones Eagle correspondent

“Astronaut” opens Friday at Exploration Place.
“Astronaut” opens Friday at Exploration Place. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

A new traveling exhibition that’s all about preparing to spend time in space launches this weekend at Exploration Place.

“Astronaut,” which opens Friday, Oct. 1, and runs through Jan. 2, 2022, is an interactive and hands-on exhibition of how astronauts get ready for working and living on the International Space Station.

With commercial space travel becoming a possibility, the exhibition is particularly timely, said Laura Roddy, the science center’s director of marketing and development.

At some of the 26 exhibits, visitors can simulate and measure physical functions, like one’s cardio or grip strength, needed for space exploration. Other exhibits show the importance of teamwork and accuracy in performing tasks during space missions.

In the G-Force Trainer, which looks like a solo spinning teacup ride, “you have to spin hard and fast to build up G-forces,” said Daniel Bateman, visitor services manager.

Commonly called G-force, gravitational force equivalent describes the amount of force a person’s body feels when it accelerates. Just standing on Earth measures 1 g. Re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere from space can generate up to 5 gs, Bateman said.

Having worked at the Cosmosphere for a dozen years and visited NASA facilities, Bateman is a bit over the moon about the exhibition. He’s created a 25-minute live science show that ties into the exhibit and will run three times daily.

In another space within the exhibition hall, visitors can see various modules, similar to the ones that comprise the International Space Station. Two modules deal with very basic human functions, like sleeping and using the bathroom. Astronauts have to strap themselves into a sort of sleeping bag that is displayed upright in the module, although there’s technically no up in space, Bateman explained.

The lunar loo or space potty module shows just how intricate the simple Earthly task of going to the bathroom becomes when in space. It can take between 25 to 45 minutes in space. Astronauts have to use toe holds and thigh restraints to remain seated, use a hose that connects to an adapter to pee and for the other bathroom function, “you need to line up the two holes” or it can get rather messy, Bateman said.

Several video monitors feature footage of astronauts doing various activities, like running on a treadmill or cleaning up spilled water that turns into floating bubbles in space. Astronauts stay physically active in space not only for their well-being but for research that is also helpful for those of us on Earth.

“Astronaut” was created by Australian-based Scitech so expect some British English spellings of certain words.

Other exhibition-related activities include:

‘Astronaut’ exhibition at Exploration Place

What: New traveling exhibition about preparing for and living in space, with daily science shows

Where: 300 N. McLean Blvd., Wichita

When: Now through Jan. 2, 2022; hours are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, and until 8 p.m. on Thursday. Face masks required on Mondays.

Admission: All-exhibits tickets are $11.50 for ages 12-64, $10 for ages 65 and older, $8 for ages 3-11, free for members and ages 2 and younger. Upgrades to an all-access ticket, which includes dome theater and live science show admission, are available. Thursday admission after 5:30 p.m. is $5 for adults , $3 for children 3-11, free for members and ages 2 and younger.

More info: 316-660-0600 or exploration.org

