‘Astronaut’ exhibit launches at Exploration Place

“Astronaut” opens Friday at Exploration Place. The Wichita Eagle

A new traveling exhibition that’s all about preparing to spend time in space launches this weekend at Exploration Place.

“Astronaut,” which opens Friday, Oct. 1, and runs through Jan. 2, 2022, is an interactive and hands-on exhibition of how astronauts get ready for working and living on the International Space Station.

With commercial space travel becoming a possibility, the exhibition is particularly timely, said Laura Roddy, the science center’s director of marketing and development.

At some of the 26 exhibits, visitors can simulate and measure physical functions, like one’s cardio or grip strength, needed for space exploration. Other exhibits show the importance of teamwork and accuracy in performing tasks during space missions.

In the G-Force Trainer, which looks like a solo spinning teacup ride, “you have to spin hard and fast to build up G-forces,” said Daniel Bateman, visitor services manager.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Commonly called G-force, gravitational force equivalent describes the amount of force a person’s body feels when it accelerates. Just standing on Earth measures 1 g. Re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere from space can generate up to 5 gs, Bateman said.

Having worked at the Cosmosphere for a dozen years and visited NASA facilities, Bateman is a bit over the moon about the exhibition. He’s created a 25-minute live science show that ties into the exhibit and will run three times daily.

In another space within the exhibition hall, visitors can see various modules, similar to the ones that comprise the International Space Station. Two modules deal with very basic human functions, like sleeping and using the bathroom. Astronauts have to strap themselves into a sort of sleeping bag that is displayed upright in the module, although there’s technically no up in space, Bateman explained.

The lunar loo or space potty module shows just how intricate the simple Earthly task of going to the bathroom becomes when in space. It can take between 25 to 45 minutes in space. Astronauts have to use toe holds and thigh restraints to remain seated, use a hose that connects to an adapter to pee and for the other bathroom function, “you need to line up the two holes” or it can get rather messy, Bateman said.

Several video monitors feature footage of astronauts doing various activities, like running on a treadmill or cleaning up spilled water that turns into floating bubbles in space. Astronauts stay physically active in space not only for their well-being but for research that is also helpful for those of us on Earth.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Astronaut” was created by Australian-based Scitech so expect some British English spellings of certain words.

Other exhibition-related activities include:

Daily “Orbit Academy” live science shows at 11 a.m., 2 and 3:30 p.m. The show, which lasts about 25 minutes, uses fun experiments and displays to prepare visitors to be space tourists. The show is included in all-access tickets; otherwise, admission is $5 for ages 12-64, $4 for seniors, $3 for ages 3-11 and free to ages 2 and younger and members.

Two concurrent exhibitions: “Bridging Art & Science” features commissioned artworks —including ones by notables Andy Warhol, Norman Rockwell and Annie Liebowitz — from the NASA art program and is on display in the bridge gallery leading to Exploration Place exhibits; “Drone-tography: The Elevated Eye” features drone images of Wichita and Kansas by Wichitan Jeremy Miller and is on display in the WaterWay Hall.

Virtual meet-an-astronaut visit with NASA astronaut Army Lt. Col. Anne C. McClain, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in Exploration Place’s dome theater. McClain was a flight engineer on two International Space Station expeditions and was selected to be part of Artemis, NASA’s mission to return to the moon. Admission to the talk is free, but tickets are required. You can get them at exploration.org/full-events/astronaut-virtual-visit. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“Ethics of Space Exploration” talk by James S.J. Schwartz, Wichita State assistant professor of philosophy, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in-person in the Kemper Creative Learning Studio. Free admission to the talk, which will include topics such as spending money on space exploration, the ethics of making other planets inhabitable by humans, and space prospecting.

‘Astronaut’ exhibition at Exploration Place

What: New traveling exhibition about preparing for and living in space, with daily science shows

Where: 300 N. McLean Blvd., Wichita

When: Now through Jan. 2, 2022; hours are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, and until 8 p.m. on Thursday. Face masks required on Mondays.

Admission: All-exhibits tickets are $11.50 for ages 12-64, $10 for ages 65 and older, $8 for ages 3-11, free for members and ages 2 and younger. Upgrades to an all-access ticket, which includes dome theater and live science show admission, are available. Thursday admission after 5:30 p.m. is $5 for adults , $3 for children 3-11, free for members and ages 2 and younger.

More info: 316-660-0600 or exploration.org