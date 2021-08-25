Music Theatre Wichita announces its 2022 season

Music Theatre Wichita has announced its 2020 season, which includes the fifth production of “The Wizard of Oz” in the company’s 50-year history.

After a year of new venues, changes to its longtime schedules, and a transition in artistic management, Music Theatre Wichita is keeping some of those concepts as it enters its 50th season.

“We had to change the model this year, and we found that some things worked really well, so we’re going to hold on to some things that are going to be new for patrons,” producing artistic director Brian J. Marcum said.

Besides pandemic-forced changes in venues — the Capitol Federal Amphitheatre in Andover and the Century II convention center, rather than the Century II concert hall — 2021 was also a year of transition for artistic management, as Marcum took over for Wayne Bryan, just completing his 34th season. Bryan will remain on staff as a producing adviser – and will reprise one of his best-known on-stage roles in 2022.

The 2022 schedule is being announced prior to the curtain for “Golden: MTWichita at 50,” a concert featuring four of the company’s most successful alums, this week.

The schedule was developed by Marcum, who will direct two of the shows that are on his Broadway resume, and managing director Angela Cassette.

“They are in command on this,” Bryan said.

“Jersey Boys,” May 18-22

The musical story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, which won four Tony Awards, including best musical, in 2006, will be the lone production of the year scheduled to take place at the outdoor amphitheater.

“It’s such a great venue, and it does only lend itself to certain types of musicals. There’s not room for big sets or large costume changes,” Marcum said. “It’s a big crowd-pleaser and we think it will play so well in that venue.”

“42nd Street,” June 15-19

The throwback showbiz tale won best musical Tonys for its 1980 debut and its 2001 revival, the latter of which included Marcum in its ensemble.

“I’ve always wanted to direct and choreograph it,” Marcum said. It’s one of those shows that should always be playing somewhere. There’s always a Peggy Sawyer (the musical’s heroine) somewhere out there in the world.”

It will be the first MTW show in the Century II concert hall since “In the Heights” in August 2019.

“Our audiences are used to seeing the style and big spectacular that we’re known for,” Marcum said, and “42nd Street” provides that.

“Kinky Boots,” July 6-10

Based on a true story, “Kinky Boots” won six Tonys in 2013, including best musical and best original score for Cyndi Lauper. It’s about a struggling blue collar shoe factory and how it got new life after designing footwear for drag queens.

“It’s all about how these workers learn to accept each other and accept each other’s differences,” Bryan said. “It’s got a very healing message in these times where there’s such division.”

It was supposed to be a part of the 2020 MTW schedule.

“It’s a show our audiences have been wanting to see for a few years, but the pandemic stopped us,” Marcum said.

The set will be direct from the national tour, which stopped at Century II in 2018.

“The Wizard of Oz,” July 27-31

Staged for a record fifth time – versions in 1973 and 1985 were before the rights to the classic MGM screenplay were available for the stage – the story of a Kansas farm girl and her whirlwind adventure will be part of the first collaboration with Music Theatre for Young People, which MTW will take over in January.

Marcum said MTYP’s educational portion will become a part of the MTW system. Josh Larson, who has been in charge of patron services for 13 years, will become the education director, overseeing MTYP, the Jester Awards for high schoolers and directing the teen choir.

Young performers will be Munchkins in the production, following a camp of rehearsals for “Oz.”

“We feel like we have the resources and the knowledge and the staff where we can help take those kids to where they want to be. If they turn out to be the next Desi Oakley, that’s fine too,” Marcum said of the Wichita native who played Dorothy in 2006, the last time MTW did “Wizard,” and has since gone on to Broadway roles in “Chicago” and the lead in the national tour of “Waitress.”

MTW is talking to John Fricke, an “Oz” historian and author, about coming to Wichita next summer to talk with the cast members and introduce the show for audiences.

Another tradition may continue with “Oz” — Mary Sue Dymak, rentals and inventory director, has played the Munchkin Mayor in the past three versions of the musical.

“If Brian doesn’t ask her to be the Munchkin Mayor in 2022, that would be a grave mishandling of Munchkin justice,” Bryan said with a laugh.

“The Wizard of Oz” was scheduled to be part of the 2020 season.

“I’m glad Brian and Angela are keeping the tradition of at least one family musical every year,” Bryan said.

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” Aug. 17-21

The “musical within a comedy” won five Tonys in 2006, including best book and best score.

It was staged at MTW in 2009, with Bryan as the Man in Chair, who reminisces onstage about his favorite 1920 musical.

Bryan will reprise that role in 2022, the only role that has been cast for the year.

It will be directed and choreographed by Marcum — another entry in his Broadway resume, where he was part of the ensemble.

Holiday show, Dec. 8-10

Scheduled for the Century II concert hall, the performance can be substituted for “Jersey Boys” in the amphitheater if the patron wishes, Marcum said.

MTW first ventured into holiday shows last year, with a TV special taped at Botanica and at a mansion in the Flint Hills Reserve area of Andover. The special was nominated for a Heartland Emmy Award.

Subtle changes

Some of the changes for 2022 are subtle.

Instead of two-week timespans from first rehearsal to final curtain, production time will now be three weeks.

“As shows get harder and more technically demanding, we want to make sure we can do them all justice,” Marcum said, adding that several patrons have complained over the years that taking a two-week summer vacation shuts them out of an MTW show.

Contrary to other years as a summer-only theater, MTW has two shows remaining on its 2021 schedule: “Grease” is Sept. 19 at the Capitol Federal Amphitheatre, and “Twelfth Night” is Nov. 10-14 at the Century II convention hall. The 50th anniversary concert continues through Sunday.

Marcum said the connection between south-central Kansas and Music Theatre Wichita was reinforced for him at the first nights of “Smokey Joe’s Café,” which opened the season in late April and early May at the amphitheater.

“People love Music Theatre Wichita,” he said. “As the new guy here, I was so excited to see people show up during a pandemic to sit out on the grass, in their own chairs, and see a show outside. They all showed up and they loved it.

“It’s a place that I love. I knew people loved it, but I didn’t realize how much they loved it.”