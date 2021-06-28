Fire moves Wichita Signature Theatre’s production of ‘1776’ to Orpheum

Lydia Harbutz and Ted Woodward star as Abigail and John Adams in “1776.” Courtesy photo

Yet again, Wichita Signature Theatre’s production of “1776” is on the move.

Scheduled to take place at the Crown Uptown next weekend, a fire two weeks ago caused by a lightning strike forced the musical to move to the Orpheum Theatre.

“The Orpheum has been really great to step in like that and make it work,” said Deb Campbell, who has directed all eight Signature productions of the Founding Fathers musical. “The Orpheum staff and the union, everyone’s been so accommodating and helping us out.”

The Orpheum has a larger stage for the musical – “There’s more room for our set to kind of shimmy into,” Campbell said – and is a union rather than nonunion house, she added.

“The move itself is large, because this is a show that has a full set, a full set of props, a huge set of costumes,” Campbell said. “The move itself is the biggest challenge.”

Signature Theatre produced its first five versions of “1776” at its former home at the Scottish Rite Center (Scottish Rite was even a part of the company name during that time). It had two performances at Wichita Center for the Arts.

The cast sometimes varies as much as the venue, Campbell said.

Three performers – Bryan Welsby, Gilbert Peace and Campbell’s husband, Richard – have been in every production, each in a variety of roles through the years.

After five years of playing John Adams, Larry Hartley turned the role over to Ted Woodward, morning show co-host on KNSS, who is playing it for the third year. Lydia Harbutz plays his wife, Abigail.

J.R. Hurst is in his seventh year as Benjamin Franklin.

Also in this year’s cast are Max Wilson as Thomas Jefferson, Claire Gerig as Martha Jefferson and John Boldenow, a veteran of the Broadway touring company of “1776,” as Judge James Wilson.

“Every year we make quite a few changes,” Campbell said. “We have kind of a flow chart of people around the Wichita area who have played in it. It’s always been a lot of changes every year.”

Actors returning to the show and even to the parts they’ve played for several years can’t be complacent, she said.

“There is a certain comfort level but that comfort level is dangerous, because ‘1776’ is such a huge production that if you are not careful it will get away from you,” Campbell said.

Campbell said she is always appreciative of the cast veterans.

“It’s lovely having those core people in there who do the show year after year and know the pacing of the show,” she said. “It’s gratifying for the people who know and love the show and have done it quite a few times and fallen in love with the show to share it with new people.”

Campbell and several of the cast members have become so entrenched with the show that they have made trips to Philadelphia to get a better idea of the setting of the show. Every year brings new revelations, which the cast and crew shares with the audience in an educational component.

“We get interested in the history and then we travel and see the places,” she said.

Whether veterans or newcomers, Campbell said, there’s always a scene that takes its emotional toll. It’s where Washington sends a missive to Congress, describing the night before the battle.

“Especially for the people who have done this show numerous times, that missive makes us well up with tears every single time we hear it,” she said. “It means a lot to us, especially at the Fourth of July.”

“1776” by Wichita Signature Theatre

When: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 2-3

Where: Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway

Tickets: $26 and $21 adults, $10 students ($30 and $25 at the door) by calling the Crown Uptown, 316-612-7696