Music Theatre Wichita’s “Mirette” is a delightful indulgence that balances heart, hope

Courtesy of Music Theatre Wichita

Music Theatre Wichita’s “Mirette” is a sweet French bonbon – a delightful indulgence full of heart and hope.

Much of that has to do with the actress in the title role. Kaitlyn Lemon wraps the charisma, talent and stage presence of a veteran musical performer and packs it into the body of a 13-year-old girl. Every moment her Mirette is on stage is a delight.

Set in 1899 Paris and based on an award-winning children’s book, Mirette lives in a hotel for “artistes” run by her mother (played spot-on by Karen Robu). A man with a mysterious past (Michael Dikegoros) arrives, takes up in a basement apartment, and eventually becomes the inspiration and coach for Mirette, who has discovered a love of walking on the high wire.

The boarding house menagerie includes a Russian singer (Darcee Datteri, who has some of the best comedic moments of the show), a ballerina (Carter Tholl, with a voice like Kristin Chenoweth and a showcase for some of costume designer Melissa Penkava Koza’s best work), acrobats (Koko Blanton and Darron Hayes), a sad clown (Steve Hitchcock) and a down-on-his-luck juggler (Will Jewett).

Rounding out the cast is Timothy Robu as a talent promoter who immediately recognizes Dikegoros’ Bellini as a performer from the past.

Director/choreographer Wayne Bryan, who has kept “Mirette” in his back pocket after first seeing it 25 years ago, creates a lush atmosphere and several emotional crescendos throughout the 90-plus minute musical.

MTW’s first indoor production since the late summer of 2019, “Mirette” is staged in the convention hall of Century II. While it doesn’t have all the theatrical trappings of the concert hall next door, the staging is appropriate for the little story of big dreams.

Much of the luscious look of the show is thanks to scenic designer Jordan Slusher, whose full-stage projections have a storybook look to them, while still maintaining the illusion of curtains and drops being lowered, as well as re-creating the musical’s climactic scene atop the Eiffel Tower.

The music is provided by music director Charles Koslowske and Jesse Warkentin at side-by-side grand pianos. The thoughts that a full orchestra would be needed for a musical were quickly dashed. The score by Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones (“The Fantasticks,” “I Do, I Do”) is playful and sometimes powerful, full of staccato notes that the cast masters beautifully.

Fleshing out a children’s book into a full musical, playwright Elizabeth Diggs added the characters in the boarding house. At times there seemed like too many storybook musical tropes — the mysterious stranger with a secret, the mother heaping work on her daughter, for example — but for its intended audience “Mirette” keeps its balance.

The convention hall provides a nice home for MTW in this unique summer season (a 50th-anniversary celebration in August and “Twelfth Night” in November will be there as well). Audience members in the theater-style seats populate every other row, and one seat between parties is requested by MTW. Masks are required inside, since it is still mandatory in city buildings and many of the youngest audience members have not been vaccinated.

“Mirette: by Music Theatre Wichita

When: 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, June 17-20

Where: Century II convention center, 225 W. Douglas

Tickets: $45 for general admission, from mtwichita.org or 265-3107