Juneteenth ICT kicks off 2 weeks of events celebrating the Black community and the end of U.S. slavery

Juneteenth ICT, the festival celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S., kicks off Friday evening with a pageant at Wichita State’s Rhatigan Student Center.

Juneteenth marks the day — June 19, 1865 — that Gen. Gordon Granger led Union soldiers to Galveston, Texas, to demand that the community comply with President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which became official on Jan. 1, 1863.

The Miss Juneteenth ICT scholarship pageant, which supports Black youth seeking post-secondary education, will start at 7 p.m. inside the Beggs Ballroom. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

The two-week celebration is a return to in-person programming after COVID-19 limited last summer’s festivities to the virtual variety. However, organizers say they are providing extra space for event-goers to socially distance, and a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will even be available on June 19.

“People are ready to get out, enjoy the outdoors,” said Briget Young, a member of the Juneteenth ICT committee. “Jobs are now recognizing Juneteenth and allowing their people to take time off to celebrate.”

This year’s Juneteenth ICT schedule includes, among other things, a cocktail week, a block party, a blood drive, a two-mile walk/run and a Father’s Day celebration.

The Juneteenth ICT Parade on June 17 will run from 17th Street and Hillside to McAdams Park, which will play host to a day full of festivities. Registration is $3 for children and $5 for anyone 13 and older.