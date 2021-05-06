Forum drama reveals unlikely friendship of Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony

Chelsey Ehresman and Aaron Profit star as Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass in “The Agitators,” opening at the Forum Theatre.

Aaron Profit and Chelsey Ehresman recall being taught very little, if anything, about Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony in school.

Much less that the two historic figures were unlikely friends.

That friendship is the subject of “The Agitators,” opening next week for Forum Theatre, in which the two play the pair of civil rights icons.

“That’s been a revelation to all three of us, and the extent of the friendship,” said Forum artistic director Kathryn Page Hauptman, who directs the drama.

“I’m definitely surprised with the information that was in the script,” Profit said.

“Agitators” follows their friendship from the 1840s in Rochester, New York, through to 1895, with scenes taking place in New York and Washington, D.C.

“They had stark differences regarding the 15th Amendment” the right for all citizens to vote, Hauptman said. “Frederick wanted to proceed and not include the women — he thought that was the only way that they could win the ratification of the 15th Amendment and win the Black man the right to vote.

“He felt from past experiences that if they included women, it would not pass,” she added. “So, he made that sacrifice in order to gain part of it, and it caused a rift between Susan and Frederick.”

Playwright Mat Smart spent five years writing the work, focusing on Anthony and Douglass as individuals and friends, the Forum director and performers said.

“What was so great about their conversation was the dialogue and the conversations they always had,” Hauptman said. “When there was a problem, they talked it out, they talked it out after a year (the two didn’t speak after Douglass’ actions) and their friendship was restored. There was friendship, trust, admiration.”

In a video Smart sent to Forum, he told them not to think of “The Agitators” as a historic play.

“He did so much research on this part of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass, exploring their private letters to tell this story, this story about their friendship, not a story of their historical accomplishments,” Hauptman said. “We know what those are, we know what the milestones are. We knew about their different character traits, personality traits. We relied on the text and the story he wanted to tell.”

Hauptman said Smart wanted the play to have a “contemporary edge.” He encouraged companies producing the play to use current rap and hip-hop music, showcasing what Hauptman called “modern agitators,” or produce their own, similar music. The playwright himself, Hauptman said, created “Agitators” while listening to rapper Kendrick Lamar.

“It’s not just a history lesson, it’s a story about the friendship between two people,” Hauptman said. “And I think it’s very modern in that respect, because it’s a white woman and a Black man who were equals, equals in every way. They inspired each other, they challenged each other. They worked for the same goals. Back then it was pretty unheard of.”

“The Agitators” was originally scheduled to be performed a year ago, but was put on hold because of the pandemic.

“I wanted to be in it so badly,” Ehresman said. “I kept saying, ‘I wish we could do the show right now, so people could see it,’ especially during the election and stuff like that.”

