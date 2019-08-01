Blending sculpture and light: A sneak preview of new exhibition at Wichita Art Museum

Arts & Culture

Two artists who blend sculpture, light and shadow in unique ways are featured in an exhibition opening Saturday at the Wichita Art Museum.

The featured artists are Alyson Shotz, who creates around the interplay of wire, glass and light; and Kumi Yamashita, who sculpts with shadows.

On Thursday, members of the media were given a sneak preview of the exhibit during Mayor Jeff Longwell’s weekly news conference.

The exhibition opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Boulevard, Wichita.

An opening party with the artists is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m., featuring live music and original dance by the Regina Klenjoski Dance Company. Admission is free for WAM members, $10 for nonmembers.

For more information, call 316-268-4921.

Dion Lefler
Senior Journalist Dion Lefler has been providing award-winning coverage of local government, politics and business in Wichita for 20 years. Dion hails from Los Angeles, where he worked for the LA Daily News, the Pasadena Star-News and other papers. He’s a father of twins, director of lay servant ministries in the United Methodist Church and plays second base for the Old Cowtown vintage baseball team.
