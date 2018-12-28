What to see, do in Wichita this Final Friday (Dec. 28, 2018)

Looking for something to do during that awkward lull between Christmas and New Years?
Every last Friday of the month, Wichita art galleries and other businesses stay open late for social events and open houses — one of the premiere cultural events in town.
This Friday is no exception, though fewer galleries will be participating this month than normal.
It’s an organic movement not formally organized by any one entity.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Here’s a list of exhibitions that will be open for this week’s Final Friday:
Downtown
GALLERY XII, 412 E. Douglas. 5:30-10 p.m. Featuring paintings by Hugh Greer and glass work by Robin Leis, the second month this exhibition has been up. The exhibition is on view through Jan. 22, 2019.
86 COLD PRESS, 600 E. Douglas Ave. 6-9 p.m. Art crawl, pop-up market and photobooth hosted by Kenzie Alizabeth Photography and featuring a variety of artists. The crawl will feature work from a wide variety of local artists including Hannah Issa, Kenzie Borland, Caroline Ragatz, Bailey Tredway, Lazarus Massey, Tyler Dillow, Dale Small, Andrew Kemp, Parker Hanna, Shelbie Stuckey, Reid Linot, Jordan Cao, Colton Van Ness. The will also be a several local vendors and a live nail artist. A camera will be set up in front of the 86 Cold Press wall for guests to come and take pictures.
Douglas Design District
HOPPING GNOME BREWING COMPANY, 1710 E. Douglas. 6-11 p.m. Featuring abstract impressionistic paintings from local artist Jessica Goode. 21+.
Historic Delano District
SYMBOLIC ARTS, 553 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring “The Small Things,” with work from Emily Miller Mamanaka and her 5-year-old daughter, Izora Yamanaka. Snacks will be served.
Commerce Street Art District
FISCH HAUS, 524 S. Commerce. 7-10 p.m. Featuring textile artist Malissa Long, winner of the gallery’s Neighborhood Superstar Award. Fashion shows are planned at 8 and 9 p.m., with music and video by Ian Walker Stewart and hair and makeup by Beki Keraly and Tedi Stephens. The clothes are upcycled, featuring pieces like bottle-cap jackets, necktie dresses, and garments with aluminum accents sourced from discarded cans.
Riverside
R COFFEE HOUSE, 1144 N. Bitting. 7-9 p.m. Featuring original acrylic paintings by Valeria Clawson, as well as art from a few other local artists. Musician Dylan Wolfe will perform as Big Bodaway.
Elsewhere in Wichita
KRYSTLE COLE FINE ART GALLERY, 4600 W. Kellogg Drive. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Featuring animal paintings by Krystle Cole. Unframed prints of the works are on sale for $15 and framed prints are $25.
FAIRMOUNT COFFEE CO., 3815 E. 17th St. N. 6-8 p.m. “Between Sunrises and Sunsets” features artwork by Cori Pottorf. The paintings will feature landscapes, beaches and forests that are meant to inspire a sense of adventure.
Comments