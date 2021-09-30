What to do in Wichita this weekend and into next week: Comedy, concerts and shopping

Riverfest fireworks happen on Saturday in Wichita. The Wichita Eagle

There’s a new lantern exhibit at the Sedgwick County Zoo. A new astronaut exhibit at Exploration Place. And Woofstock will fill the Sedgwick County Zoo with people and their pets this weekend.

But there are lots of other activities happening in and around Wichita this weekend into next week that you might want to check out, including concerts, comedy, shopping opportunities and one of the first big shows at Intrust Bank Arena since COVID-19.

Here are some of the options:

Dude Perfect at Intrust Bank Arena

7 p.m. Saturday, Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman

The YouTube sensations Dude Perfect are bringing their live tour to Intrust Bank Arena this weekend. The dudes are five guys known for the crazy stunts and trick shots they film and post on their popular YouTube channel. Fans will have the opportunity to hear some of the group’s most embarrassing stories, watch some competitive battles and see some trick shots and stunts live. The show, which was originally scheduled July 11, starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets range from $29 to $35 and can be purchased at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena, by calling 316-755-7328 or at www.selectaseat.com.

Comedy that’s ‘2 Sweet, 2 Salty’

7 p.m. Friday, Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway

The Orpheum Theatre will host well-known stand-up comedian Fortune Feimster on Friday as she brings her “2 Sweet 2 Salty” tour to Wichita. Feimster is best known for her appearances on late-night shows like “Conan” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” She also has a special called “Sweet & Salty” on Netflix. Her show will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, and doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $29.50 to $59.50. They’re available at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena, by calling 316-755-7328 or at www.selectaseat.com. Attendees must be 16 years or older.

Vintage shopping

Friday through Sunday, Wichita Sports Forum, 2668 N. Greenwich Road

Vintage Market Days is a three-day upscale vintage market that will be set up at the Wichita Sports Forum. The event, which happens several times a year in different communities, features original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry and more. The Wichita market will have around 90 vendors as well as food trucks and gourmet cookies for visitors to enjoy. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. A three-day pass is $10 or a Sunday-only pass is $5. Tickets and more information can be found at vintagemarketdays.com.

The Eagles, kind of, at Botanica

7 p.m. Thursday, Botanica, 701 N. Amidon

“The Long Run,” an Eagles tribute band, has been playing across the country for a decade and will be performing at Botanica during a show scheduled for the venue’s new Grand Lawn on Thursday. Listeners are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and enjoy local food trucks and cocktails. Doors will open at 6 p.m.n and the concert will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 or $30 for Botanica members and can be purchased at botanica.org.

Return of Riverfest

Thursday through Sunday, downtown Wichita

The Wichita Riverfest returns this weekend for its special fall installment, which will include a “reverse” Sundown Parade on Friday, the Ice Cream Social and Riverfest fireworks on Saturday and headliner concerts nightly through Sunday, both at Century II’s Kennedy Plaza and at the Wave concert venue, 650 E. Second St. Admission to all events is a festival button, which is $10 for adults or $5 for children ages 6-12. They’re available at local QuikTrip stores. For a full schedule of events, visit wichitariverfest.com.

Return of Art & Ale

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Rock Island Live, 101 N. Rock Island

The fall installment of Art & Ale, a pop-up market featuring art and merchandise from more than 60 local vendors, plus live music and drink and food specials, is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Rock Island Live. Among the local vendors participating are 86 Cold Press, Adorn Up Designs, and many more. Admission is free.

Party with the bikers

5 p.m. Thursday, Starlite Drive-In, 3900 S. Hydraulic

Bike Walk Wichita’s annual fundraiser, called Wheels to Reels, is coming up on Thursday and includes activities the bike-riding public will enjoy. The event, which happens from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Starlite Drive-In, 3900 S. Hydraulic, will include vendors selling their bike-related gear starting at 5:30 p.m. and a 7:15 screening of a film from “Filmed by Bike,” a traveling film festival that showcases bike documentaries. There will also be raffles and food and drink from vendors including Inspirit Kombucha, Travieso’s Food Co. and Taco Locale. Tickets to the event are $25 or $20 for Bike Walk Wichita members. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free with a paying adult. Tickets are available at bikewalkwichita.org/wheelstoreels.