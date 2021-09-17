Harvest memories at these south-central Kansas pumpkin patches this fall

Cedar Creek Farm and Pumpkin Patch at 6100 N. 119th St. W. opens for the season on Friday, October 1, 2021. Courtesy

If you want to harvest some fall memories, this weekend marks the opening of four pumpkin patches within easy driving distance of Wichita. Another four will open over the next couple of weeks.

Most patches offer more than just picking pumpkins, with operators turning additional acreage on their farms into playgrounds, racing arenas for pigs and pedal karts (not at the same time, of course), mazes and even petting zoos.

Several offer fall-scene photo opportunities — if you time your visit right at P&M Pumpkin Ranch in Moundridge, you can even visit a blooming sunflower field. Some offer late-night activities, as well. Pumpkins are priced separately at all patches.

Open now

Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch, 6100 N. 119th St. W., Maize, open through Oct. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays; 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays; late nights Fridays and Saturdays 7-10 p.m.

In a recent Facebook video post, co-owner Kara Smith enthusiastically shared several of the farm’s improved or new activities for this year: an enhanced pig racing arena with a new sound system, a “flippin’ cool” huge commercial playset, a “super loud, obnoxious” Army truck called the Renegade Whistler, monster blaster guns with gel-like orbs for ammo, two new zip lines and a new Holstein cow named Bonnie that she described as an angel.

New characters created using hay bales include a baby Yoda, a unicorn and Chewbacca, joining the popular Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Princesses, superheroes and other movie characters like Wanda from “WandaVision” — all selected by the Smiths’ three kids — will mingle with visitors from 11 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.

Helicopter rides are back this year and scheduled for Oct. 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31 at a cost of $40 a ride with two-rider minimum and three-rider max. Other special events include a mom’s night out Oct. 14 and a trick-or-treat event Oct. 31.

Most activities are included in admission, such as a barrel train, a petting zoo (with cows, alpacas, donkeys, goats, sheep and friendlier, non-racing pigs), pony rides (weekends only), a kids play area and a 3-acre corn maze. Horse-drawn carriage rides and private fire pits are available for additional fees. Full concession stands available. Adult beverages available for purchase during late nights.

Admission: $12 for ages 3 and older, free for kids 2 and younger. 10% discount for military with ID. Season pass: $25 for unlimited admission to the pumpkin patch and late nights. Late-night admission is $10 and includes the late-night corn maze; for $5 per ammo grenade, you can play glow-in-the-dark monster blasters with actors and other visitors.

More info: 316-295-8718, cedarcreekict.com, facebook.com/cedarcreekfarmandpumpkins

Klausmeyer Dairy Farm & Pumpkin Patch, 8135 S. 119 St. W., Clearwater, open through Oct. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-dark daily. Evening activities are 7–10 p.m. Friday and Saturdays

Wooly-looking cows, babydoll sheep, miniature donkeys and peacocks have joined Klausmeyer Farms’ menagerie this year, according to co-operator Debbie Klausmeyer. A second jumping pillow, a bigger corn pit and a kid-friendly ax-throwing activity are also new.

Admission includes dairy tours, daily milking demonstrations, pig races, petting zoo, feeding animals, mazes through hay bales and a half-acre sorghum field, fossil finding, barrel rides, a 12-stage farmer Ninja warrior obstacle course and a round of ax-throwing. Add-on attractions include paintball, gem mining and Barn of Fear.

The farm’s haunted evening activities consist of zombie paintball, the Barn of Fear and a larger 5-acre corn maze. Along with pumpkins from a 30-acre, you-pick field, the farm also offers already-picked pumpkins and fall decorations for sale. Concession foods sold on weekends. Special events include a movie night Oct. 16 and a Halloween costume contest Oct. 30 and 31.

Admission: $8 weekends, $7 weekdays, larger corn maze is an additional $6 or purchase a combo patch and maze pack for $13 on weekends or $10 on weekdays. Ages 2 and under are free. Evening admission and haunted packages for Friday and Saturday nights are $20 for zombie paintball, Barn of Fear and corn maze activities or purchase activities separately. Half-price admission specials for grandparents Sept. 24 and 25, and for veterans, first responders, educators, medical staff and U.S. postal employees with valid IDs Oct. 2 and 3.

More info: 316-706-5391, klausmeyerdairyfarms.com, facebook.com/Klausmeyerpumpkinpatch

P&M Pumpkin Ranch, 311 16th Ave., Moundridge, through Nov. 7. Hours: 4–7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays; 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Fridays and Sundays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays.

As the name implies, P&M Pumpkin Ranch revolves around a Western theme, with activities like the Buckaroo Bouncer jumping pads, a Barnstormer zip line, five Outlaw pedal kart tracks, daily Outlaw Oinkers pig races, a sports barn and more. A fourth building (a bank) has been added to an area known as Grandpa’s Town, with each building housing various activities geared for younger kids, said co-owner Jamie Krakinkow. Another new facility is the Town Hall, a seating area with tables and benches for visitor respite.

Most activities, including a 3-acre corn maze, are included in the general admission. Additional pay-to-participate activities include animal and fish feeding, pumpkin and corn cannons, gem mining and mini-diggers. Private firepits are also available to rent on the weekends. The sunflower field is expected to be ready by the last weekend in September, Krakinkow said.

Admission: $11 per person, free for 2 and younger, $25 for unlimited-visits season pass

More info: 620-345-3103, pandmpumpkinranch.com, facebook.com/pandmpumpkinranchmoundridgeks/

Walters’ Pumpkinfest, 10001 NW U.S. Highway 77, Burns, through Oct. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 1–7 p.m. Sundays.

Recently named the state’s top pumpkin patch by Reader’s Digest, the Walters farm has 30 acres of pumpkins and 70 acres of play areas, with a variety of activities included in general admission, such as jumping pillows, hay-bale climbs, a tiny town, culvert and bag swings over a creek, farm animals, a corn bin, pedal boats, a 960-square-foot treehouse with a new slide and a new obstacle course. (One of my family’s oft-mentioned fall memories — caught on video by my daughter — is me falling off a bag swing during a visit.)

The new sunn hemp maze — an included daytime activity —is “really scary since it’s so thick you can’t see out but it smells so beautiful,” said proprietor Becky Walters. Sunn hemp flowers smell like sweet peas flowers, she said. Additional add-on activities include pumpkin cannon and slingshot, gem mining, barrel train and duck races.

Admission: $13 Wednesdays-Fridays, $20 for weekends, with a $10 special Wednesday afternoon discounted admission from 3-7. Free for ages 2 and younger. Additional activities not included in admission require tokens, which are $1 each or you can buy 5 and get 1 free. Season passes for unlimited visits: $30 per person or $100 for family of four.

More info: 316-320-4150, thewaltersfarm.com, facebook.com/walterspumpkinpatch

Opening Sept. 24

Marietta Farm, 1600 E. US-54 Highway, Andover, through Oct. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays with activities starting at 9 a.m.

Marietta Farm has four new activities this year, according to its social media: a carousel, ax throwing, bumper cars and flying chair ride. Activities included in admission are a grass maze, corn pit, bouncer, tire swings, live animals, games, zip line, a playground and more. Additional ticketed activities include a carousel, corn and corn cannons, paintball, ax throwing, bungee bouncer. Limited activities during the weekdays.

Admission: $7 weekdays, $8 weekends with children 2 and younger free.

More info: 316-227-1563, mariettafarm.com/pumpkin-patch, facebook.com/mariettafarms

Opening Sept. 25

Applejack Pumpkin Patch, 10007 SW Indianola Road, Augusta, through Oct. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays; 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays; noon–6 p.m. Sundays.

Applejack Pumpkin Patch has a play area, petting zoo, hayride, corn maze, zip line, big slide, obstacle course, oversized yard games, and more included in admission. Some activities are available for an additional fee. Weekend-only activities with add-on fees include the artillery line, adult pedal karts, and catfish and goat feedings, according to its website.

Try your hand at launching things with the Gourdinator, pumpkin cannon, paintball gallery or slingshots. Concession food available weekdays, with expanded concessions to include festival-type food on weekends.

Admission: $10 for ages 3 and up, free for ages 2 and younger. Half-price admission for military and seniors with ID. Prepurchase tickets online through Oct. 24 for $9 per person.

More info: 316-733-8909, applejackpumpkinpatch.com, facebook.com/Applejack-Pumpkin-Patch-306961532736120

Opening Oct. 2

The two pumpkin patches opening the first Saturday in October offer a more low-key experience.

Mr. Gourdman’s, 3750 Dusty Road, Derby, through Oct. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays; weekdays by appointment only.

At Mr. Gourdman’s, located near McConnell Air Force Base, you can bring a picnic, fish, canoe or kayak on the 15-acre lake, wander a corn maze, enjoy a playground or campfire, or watch “Little Rascal” movies shown continuously in the clubhouse. Fishing is catch-and-release only with your own tackle. Face painting is available at an extra cost.

Admission: $7 for ages 4 and older, free for kids 3 and younger; $5 for military with ID.

More information: 316-733-1887, wichitaspumpkinpatch.com

Meadowlark Farm, 11249 SW 160th St., Rose Hill, through fall while pumpkins are available. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

Meadowlark Farm is also home to orchards. Apple-picking is in full force now, joined by pumpkin-picking starting Oct. 2. There is a picnic space and nature trail to enjoy. Ask about fresh cider pressing, which often happens in the store on Saturdays. The farm also features Saturday night concerts.

Admission: $2 for ages 13 and older. Bring your own harvest knife or shears to cut the pumpkin off the vine or rent one from the store. Saturday evening concert tickets are $7.

More info: 316-518-8907, facebook.com/MeadowlarkFarm, themeadowlarkfarm.com